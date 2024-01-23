IDBS announces data management partnership with PharmaEssentia Innovation Research Center

WOKING, England, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Massachusetts-based PharmaEssentia Innovation Research Center (PIRC) on its Polar platform to help digitize data management and facilitate collaboration between the company's global research and development (R&D) teams.

The Polar platform will provide PIRC, the newly established U.S. hub of PharmaEssentia's R&D efforts, the ability to electronically collaborate with its team headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, who have traditionally recorded experimental data on paper.

"The IDBS Polar platform provides superior functionality beyond traditional Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) offerings, backed up by our broad customer base and customer support, as well as the ability to support languages like Mandarin," said Pietro Forgione, General Manager at IDBS. "We are proud to help PIRC better capture, structure and interrogate their key data from a single source of truth, thereby making their collaboration more efficient."

"We are looking forward to partnering with IDBS, not only to implement the Polar platform to help us manage our data more efficiently and to more seamlessly collaborate with our R&D team in Taipei, but also to work together to further explore ways to bring our innovative therapeutics to market faster," said Lih-Ling Lin, Ph.D., PIRC Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, PharmaEssentia.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 18 of the top 20 global BioPharma companies – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM). Built on analytics-centric and cloud-native technology, IDBS Polar and IDBS PIMS platforms are powered by a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and across the supply chain.

