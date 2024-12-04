IDBS expands SOC 2 compliance to include Processing Integrity

WOKING, United Kingdom, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a leading provider of cloud software for BioPharma companies, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its latest SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) assessment, which now includes the additional trust services criteria for Processing Integrity. This achievement underscores IDBS' commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, confidentiality and now, processing integrity.

SOC 2 audits are critical assessments that address the risks associated with utilizing SaaS service organizations and other third parties. They are integral to regulatory oversight, vendor management programs, internal governance and risk management.

In 2019, IDBS became the first electronic lab notebook provider to achieve SOC 2 compliance based on the trust services criteria for Security, Availability and Confidentiality. Undergoing annual assessments with an AICPA-registered auditor, IDBS has consistently demonstrated its robust framework for internal controls and its unwavering commitment to security for our customers.

The inclusion of Processing Integrity in the latest SOC 2 assessment highlights IDBS' dedication to delivering systems which support complete, valid, accurate, timely and authorized data processing. This expanded compliance demonstrates IDBS' ongoing commitment to providing high-quality solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations.

Elizabeth Tyler, VP of Customer Operations, commented: "At IDBS, we understand the critical importance of compliance in today's regulatory landscape. Our expanded SOC 2 compliance to include Processing Integrity is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of trust and reliability. This achievement not only differentiates us in the market but also reinforces our dedication to delivering solutions that ensure complete, accurate, and timely data processing. We are proud to support our customers with robust and secure systems that exceed industry standards."

For more information about IDBS' commitment to compliance and quality, please visit idbs.com/quality-and-compliance.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global BioPharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the BioPharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

1. Rank measured by Market Cap, Q1 2024.

Learn more at idbs.com.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

e | [email protected]

SOURCE IDBS