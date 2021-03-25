IDBS Launches Polar BioAnalysis, extending the Polar BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) platform with best practices in preclinical drug qualification

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, the leading innovator in BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM), today announced the launch of Polar BioAnalysis, bringing consistency, quality, and reproducibility to preclinical drug qualification.

Polar BioAnalysis expands the capabilities of IDBS Polar, a cloud-based platform designed to solve workflow, quality, and data analysis challenges across the entire development lifecycle. By combining the Polar platform with out-of-the-box workflows based on more than 25 years' experience, Polar BioAnalysis enables companies to improve quality and reproducibility, reduce study cycle times and accelerate time-to-market.

Polar BioAnalysis workflows cover planning, execution, and analysis, all linked together with a robust data model. Planning workflows allow Study Directors and Principal Investigators to define the recipes, procedures and parameters of the methods and assays that will be conducted, ensuring that execution is repeatable. Execution workflows allow laboratory-based users to conduct the procedures and preparations of bioanalysis, ensuring quality while retaining flexibility. Reporting workflows summarize results across the execution workflows within a study, highlighting areas that require further investigation and making it easier to investigate.

This approach supports ICH M10 compliance, eliminates the majority of common deviations, and can reduce overall study duration by more than 50%. Quick access to necessary information has also been demonstrated to support FDA audits, enabling audit questions to be answered and resolved promptly.

"The customer demand for BPLM necessitates a new product category and IDBS' strength in preclinical work presented an opportunity to bring our bioanalysis experience into the Polar platform," said Graeme Dennis, Commercial Director, Preclinical Biopharma at IDBS. "We can support regulatory and operational considerations, and carry high-quality data forward for insight and reporting. That data becomes contextualized within the development lifecycle. And that's exactly what we want Polar BioAnalysis to do for our customers."

About IDBS

IDBS helps research and development (R&D) teams around the world make discoveries that have the potential to transform the lives of populations worldwide. IDBS Polar is the world's first BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) system, a cloud-based platform designed to accelerate biopharmaceutical development by tackling the biggest challenges in process design, optimisation, scale-up and technology transfer.

Our diverse customer list includes 22 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and other R&D-driven organizations in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food and beverage, and healthcare serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries.

Privately held since 1989, IDBS joined Danaher's Life Sciences platform at the end of 2017. IDBS will help provide the foundation for a portfolio of life sciences informatics and knowledge management solutions, within Danaher, that will accelerate the speed of discovering, developing and producing new drugs and therapies.

