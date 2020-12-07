IDC MarketScape Names Arcadia a Leader in U.S. Population Health Analytics 2020 Vendor Assessment

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io ) , the leader in population health management and healthcare data analytics, announced today that it has again been positioned in the Leader category in population health analytics in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Population Health Analytics 2020 Vendor Assessment (IDC Doc# US46989820, November 2020). The IDC MarketScape evaluated Arcadia among other vendors, assessing the functionality and implementation of the HITRUST CSF®™ Arcadia Analytics platform. Arcadia was previously positioned in the Leaders category in both IDC MarketScape: U.S. Population Health Management 2019 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US44263219, October 2019) and IDC MarketScape: U.S. Population Health Analytics 2018 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US44375418, October 2018).

"The breadth of Arcadia's product and service offerings allows clients to engage with Arcadia across all levels of value-based care sophistication and experience," said IDC research director Cynthia Burghard.

Arcadia was specifically recognized for its significant domain expertise in harvesting and curating data, a key differentiator for the company that fuels the Arcadia Impact Ecosystem. The Impact Ecosystem includes a set of proprietary predictive algorithms that use machine learning to determine the next best action for individual patients or identify patients at risk for adverse health events or deteriorating health.

"Our focus has been and continues to be enabling healthcare organizations to succeed in value-based care," said Arcadia CEO Sean Carroll, "and sophisticated analytical capabilities are critical to driving population health outcomes. Our investments in platform technology, data science expertise, and partnerships with leading value-based care leaders enable us to offer unique, near-real time insights that are directly actionable within clinical and administrative workflows."

"Arcadia's positioning in the market with its products and services clearly supports organizations with growing at-risk contracts," said Burghard. "Its focus and clarity of purpose serve clients well. Arcadia's wide range of services and/or technologies allows clients to rely on Arcadia wherever they are in the life cycle toward value-based care."

To download a complimentary excerpt from the IDC MarketScape, please visit arcadia.io.

Driving Customer Outcomes with Analytics

The IDC MarketScape also noted that Arcadia's customers "give the organization high marks for responsiveness and demonstrating a true partnership model." Arcadia has longstanding partnerships with innovative value-based care organizations and develops its analytical models and applications in close collaboration with those partners.

"Arcadia continues to help us drive significant value for our patients," said Andrew Sorenson, chief analytics offer at Castell, the value-based care subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare. "Of all of the vendor partners that we work with, Arcadia continues to set a high bar in terms of its ability to deliver new capabilities and products."

Arcadia worked closely with Castell on the development of Arcadia Vista, a new web-based enterprise business intelligence product designed specifically for value-based care leaders and analysts that was launched in October. With Vista, value-based organizations can meet new analytical demands through a growing dashboard library in domains ranging from orthopedic surgical episodes to social determinants of health to network integrity.

To learn more about how Castell has implemented Vista, please visit arcadia.io.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Arcadia

Arcadia ( arcadia.io ) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built, HITRUST CSF-certified population health management platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 107 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by industry analysts, including Chilmark, Gartner, and KLAS. We were awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.

Media Contacts:



Alyssa Drew

Strategic Marketing Director

Arcadia

781.202.3775

[email protected]



Christopher Currington

Senior Account Director

Amendola Communications for Arcadia

314.799.1987

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcadia.io