IDC MarketScape Names Arcadia a Leader in U.S. Population Health Management 2019 Vendor Assessment

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (www.arcadia.io) announced today that it has been named as a Leader in population health management in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Population Health Management 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US44263219, October 2019). The IDC MarketScape evaluated Arcadia among other companies in the industry, assessing the functionality and implementation of Arcadia's population health management platform Arcadia Analytics. Arcadia was previously named a Leader in population health analytics in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Population Health Analytics 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US44375418, Oct 2018).

"Arcadia's positioning in the market and its products and services clearly support value based care," said IDC research director Cynthia Burghard. "This focus and clarity will serve clients and the organization well. Arcadia's wide range of services and/or technologies allows clients to rely on Arcadia wherever they are in the lifecycle toward value-based care."

The IDC MarketScape recognized the combination of Arcadia's technology, training, education and services for delivering customers "a clear perspective of the resources necessary to deploy a full and robust population health management program and how they can navigate their organizations through that journey."

Driving Customer Outcomes with Technology Purpose-Built for Value Based Care

Arcadia is committed to ensuring organizations are economically successful in value-based care models. Arcadia Analytics was purpose-built to support the needs of healthcare organizations taking on clinical and financial responsibilities for patient populations, from delivering sophisticated contract analytics to providing deep insights at the point of care to help providers effectively engage patients and manage risk – all on a foundation of high-quality, trusted data.

"With 10 years of experience working with both payer and provider data, Arcadia has developed significant domain expertise in the harvesting and curation of data from diverse sources," writes Burghard in the report. "This strength is reiterated by its clients and is a key differentiator."

Continued Growth of Value Based Care Requires Strategic Partners

The IDC MarketScape advises that healthcare organizations that are strategically committed to the transition to value-based health and growing the number of patients in their at-risk contracts should consider engaging with Arcadia.

The report noted that "clients give Arcadia high marks for responsiveness and demonstrating a true partnership model," with the IDC MarketScape specifically citing Arcadia's work in co-developing new functionality with its customers. "Clients indicate that the ease of use and intuitive nature of the care management functionality are as a result of the client partnership model," writes Burghard.

"As payers and providers optimize their performance under risk-based contracts, it is critical that they leverage the best-available technology and services to support analytics, care management and patient engagement to drive outcomes," said Arcadia CEO Sean Carroll. "We are proud to once again be included in the IDC MarketScape on population health management and look forward to establishing more partnerships to facilitate healthcare's successful and financially sustainable transition to value-based care."

To download a complimentary excerpt from the IDC MarketScape report, please visit arcadia.io.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Arcadia

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia's focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 35 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk-bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.

