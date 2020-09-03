IDC MarketScape names Lookout a leader in Mobile Threat Management Software for third consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout Inc., the leader in mobile security, has been named a leader in Mobile Threat Management Software by the IDC MarketScape for the third consecutive year. The IDC MarketScape highlights the company's ability to secure unmanaged mobile devices equally as well as managed devices as a major strength, which the MarketScape called out as a key requirement to securing a remote workforce.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Security Software 2020 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US46092220, August 2020) also referenced a number of factors that makes Lookout a front runner, including its data-driven technology and industry-leading expertise as well as key partnerships and integrations.

"Mobile threat management (MTM) technology has evolved from a tool for highly regulated industries and government agencies to an essential security solution for all organizations," said Phil Hochmuth, Program Vice President, Enterprise Mobility at IDC. "With its ability to secure unmanaged devices, MTM has become especially important as security professionals need solutions to secure remote workers who are using their personal phones and tablets to stay productive."

Even prior to the shift to remote work, Lookout has been at the forefront of mobile security with a nearly 250 percent increase in business customers in its last fiscal year. In addition, Lookout saw a 320 percent growth in the number of anti-phishing licenses distributed during the same period.

"We're seeing more organizations recognize the importance of securing their mobile devices and they're engaging us because of our technology, our focus on user privacy, our proven track record of finding real-world threats and our robust technical partnerships; all of which come together to enable a Zero Trust approach to security," says David Richardson, Vice President of Product, Lookout. "Being recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a mobile threat management software leader for the third straight year is the result of our deep understanding of the mobile security landscape and customer-centric innovation."

Lookout mobile security is an AI-powered platform that has analyzed nearly 200 million devices and over 100 million apps, enabling its platform to automatically detect new threats without invading a user's privacy.

Lookout integrates with leading unified endpoint management solutions including VMware and Microsoft. Our platform also works seamlessly with productivity suites like Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite to provide security to unmanaged mobile devices. Lookout partners with service providers including AT&T, Verizon, Orange, Vodafone and Telstra to ensure individuals and businesses of all sizes have access to the leading mobile security solution.

