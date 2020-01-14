IDC MarketScape names Ricoh a Leader in print and document security worldwide

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced the findings of a new IDC MarketScape report naming Ricoh as a leader in global print and document security. The report, "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment,"1 looks closely at Ricoh's strategy, identifying the ways the company sets itself apart from competitors to deliver customer value as they protect, manage and connect the systems that form the backbone of modern business. According to the IDC MarketScape, Ricoh's consistent global delivery model and customer-driven approach are key differentiators.

As digital transformation continues to take place across the globe, the IDC MarketScape report finds Ricoh's portfolio is designed to address customers' document and information security "pain points and buyer needs across all verticals and company sizes."2 Today's workplaces are more connected than ever, which means keeping information safe is both a bigger and more important task. With this in mind, Ricoh employs a layered approach to security, starting with embedded device-level protection and expanding outward to include network protection, server security, embedded applications and more.

"Overall, Ricoh's deep industry expertise, managed services capabilities, and alignment with customer demand continue to position Ricoh as a leader in providing offerings to address security in the print and document environment," said Robert Palmer, Research VP for IDC's Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group. "The company sets itself apart from competitors with its consistent global delivery model and customer-driven approach, which enables the firm to provide a portfolio of solutions and services designed to address customer pain points and buyer needs across all verticals and company sizes."

Ricoh works directly with customers to secure print and document infrastructure, built around "CIA" principles of privacy and security: Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability. Confidentiality comes from a variety of methods and solutions, including "pull print," which requires at-device authentication to release print jobs. Ricoh works to ensure document integrity by preventing unauthorized use and editing of content, for example. And, finally, the company collaborates with customers to develop solutions that safeguard sensitive information without unnecessarily impeding access to authorized users. Through tailored implementations and frequently evolving offerings, Ricoh empowers digital workplaces to provide secure, intuitive access to information wherever employees' work takes them.

The report also noted Ricoh's strategic partnerships and acquisitions' role in strengthening its position in the security space. Analysts cited Ricoh's recent acquisition of DocuWare in particular as "enhancing Ricoh's portfolio" and extending Ricoh's reach with small and medium-sized businesses.

"We are constantly talking with customers, assessing evolving threats, and leveraging that on-the-ground intelligence to develop and adapt solutions that help keep information safe in a rapidly evolving digital world," said Yasuyuki Nomizu, Corporate Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "Security is one area in particular where Ricoh's customer-feedback-centric approach really shines. It's an asset in every aspect of the business, but when you have such a complex and ever-evolving issue like security, it's really the most effective way to determine what solutions, features and functions will have the greatest impact on keeping customers' data safe. We are always working to understand the threat landscape, and determine how that affects our customers, and results in developing proactive measures to help safeguard their information."

For the latest updates and insights on Ricoh's solutions, visit https://www.ricoh.com.

1 "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment," doc #US44911119, December 2019, http://idcdocserv.com/US44811119e_RICOH

