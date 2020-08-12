IDC MarketScape names Ricoh a Leader in print transformation worldwide

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced that a new IDC MarketScape report has named Ricoh a leader in print transformation. The report, "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment,"1 evaluates Ricoh's commitment and efforts to enabling digital transformation, which "are best viewed through the lens of the company's own efforts to become a more services-oriented organization." The IDC MarketScape also notes "Ricoh is now in a strong position to drive transformation in areas both inside and outside the business of printing."2 This is the result of the company's continued efforts to help customers better serve their customers, accelerate innovation, reduce operating costs and make more informed financial decisions.

"The sudden shift in where work gets done has accelerated many digital transformation trends that were already at play," said Akira Oyama, CMO, Corporate Executive Vice President, Workplace Solutions Business Group, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "In the new world of work, eliminating silos, creating reliable digital workflows to streamline everyday processes, and empowering secured remote access have gone from 'helpful' to 'absolutely necessary.' Our attentive, adaptive, comprehensive approach to customer needs has enabled us to guide customers through these tough times by addressing areas of business that require the most attention, such as cost and health management."

The IDC MarketScape's report notes Ricoh's customer-centric, services-led approach central to its ability to "address critical factors currently impacting the digital workplace." The report recognized Ricoh's emphasis on simplifying complexity, from automating workflows to providing a scalable, modular, platform-based ecosystem of services that converts your data into highly valuable insights, workflows and documents which is automatically updated with the best tools to address customer's evolving business needs.

"Ricoh is a leader in MPS and has one of the industry's more efficient and integrated global service delivery models," said Robert Palmer, Research VP for IDC's Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group. "Both Ricoh's cloud infrastructure investment and its holistic approach to 'future-proofing' physical and digital environments to maximize workforce potential is now more relevant than ever. This, combined with its proven efforts to provide greater visibility and control of information flow, which enables better governance, risk management and security, have lent it significant credibility as businesses look for these benefits in the new world of work. It's these accomplishments that helped position them as an IDC MarketScape leader."

The report also noted that Ricoh's IT services acquisitions are "unmatched by any other hardcopy vendor."3 At the same time, the IDC MarketScape noted Ricoh's R&D efforts in service of further enabling digital transformation.

1 "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment," doc #US45354420, August 2020, https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US45354420

