IDC MarketScape names Ricoh a Leader in Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services

EXTON, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. (Ricoh) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment. This is the first IDC MarketScape for this category.

According to the report, "Ricoh's approach integrates managed services expertise, AI-enabled automation, certified security infrastructure, and an outcome-based model to transform its customers' mailrooms into strategic information hubs."

Key strengths contributing to Ricoh's position as a Leader

The IDC MarketScape cited several strengths that support Ricoh's position as a Leader, including:

Ricoh Intelligent Business Platform (IBP) : "Its modular design allows customers to subscribe to specific services across the company's full range of capabilities, while benefiting from shared data and reporting across the platform."

: "Its modular design allows customers to subscribe to specific services across the company's full range of capabilities, while benefiting from shared data and reporting across the platform." Unified Physical-Digital Delivery Model : "Ricoh's ability to manage the full lifecycle of both physical and digital mail under a single, accountable delivery model is a significant structural advantage."

: "Ricoh's ability to manage the full lifecycle of both physical and digital mail under a single, accountable delivery model is a significant structural advantage." Security and Compliance as a Foundational Element : "Ricoh operates certified processing environments aligned with a broad set of independently audited standards, certifications, and chain-of-custody protocols. This secure-by-design approach allows Ricoh to serve highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, government, and legal, where compliance requirements are critical."

: "Ricoh operates certified processing environments aligned with a broad set of independently audited standards, certifications, and chain-of-custody protocols. This secure-by-design approach allows Ricoh to serve highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, government, and legal, where compliance requirements are critical." Range of Services and Subject Matter Expertise: "Ricoh provides a comprehensive range of consultancy and implementation services that span the full mailroom transformation lifecycle."

An enterprise approach to modern mailroom automation

"The way organizations manage incoming and outgoing communications is rapidly evolving, and the mailroom is at the center of that shift," said Bob Lamendola, Chief Digital Services and Delivery Officer, Ricoh North America. "We believe being recognized as a Leader by IDC MarketScape highlights the strength of Ricoh's approach, which combines advanced technology with managed services expertise to bridge physical and digital workflows. As customers look to modernize legacy processes, we're focused on delivering secure, flexible solutions that not only improve efficiency, but also create a better, more connected experience across the enterprise."

"Ricoh's unified delivery model, certified processing infrastructure, and Intelligent Business Platform eliminate the complexity and risk of multi-vendor mailroom environments while providing end-to-end chain-of-custody visibility and real-time operational analytics."

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, [Doc #US52993325], [July 2026]".

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a global integrator in workplace transformation, operating in approximately 200 countries and regions and headquartered in Tokyo. Supporting customers' value creation, Ricoh offers workplace services and solutions that empower organizations to work smarter through advanced technologies—including AI—together with long-standing expertise rooted in printing. Ricoh also operates commercial and industrial printing businesses and delivers new solutions leveraging inkjet technology. In the financial year ended March 2026, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,608 billion yen (approx. 16.4 billion USD).

For 90 years since our founding, Ricoh has upheld its mission and vision of empowering individuals to find Fulfillment through Work—and that commitment continues today. By understanding and transforming how people work, we unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2026 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.