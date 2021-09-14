IDC MarketScape Recognizes Nuvolo as a Leader for both SaaS CMMS Application and Facility Management Application

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS CMMS Application 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47985421, August 2021) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Facility Management Application 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987021, August 2021).

Nuvolo was positioned in the "Leaders" category for both industries mentioned above.

"Organizations can configure Nuvolo to align with their business needs and outcomes," says Juliana Beauvais, research manager, Enterprise Asset Management and Smart Facilities at IDC. "The system can be configured in minutes to respond to rapidly changing situations across the workplace. Built natively on the ServiceNow platform, Nuvolo avoids the difficulties of integrating acquired products and unnecessary professional service fees."

In the IDC MarketScape reports, IDC outlined several of Nuvolo's strengths. According to the reports, Nuvolo provides a fully functional mobile experience, with 100% of the online capabilities available offline as well. Customers can route work orders to the best-suited technicians, perform mobile asset inspections, scan barcodes to get real-time access to work orders or assets on a map, view maintenance history, or order parts from a mobile device. In addition, Nuvolo offers field service management capabilities at no charge. Features include dispatching, driving directions, scheduling, and scoring technician ability to complete the work order.

Further, the IDC MarketScape report notes that Nuvolo exceeds customer expectations for several points on the customer journey. Customers comment that the licensing and contract negotiations are straightforward and flexible. Nuvolo helps with migration to its system and all customers receive 24 x 7 support included with the software subscription for the contract duration.

"It's an honor for Nuvolo to be named as a leader for both Facility Management and CMMS," said Tom Stanford, Nuvolo CEO. "We believe the IDC MarketScape's objective assessments support that we're fulfilling our mission of delivering consistent value, innovation and an exceptional user experience to our customers."

Nuvolo Connected Workplace, Built on NOW™, is the world's fastest-growing SaaS-based Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). Nuvolo serves more than 1,550 clients globally and has become the go-to IWMS solution for organizations that demand modern, mobile-first workplace service management.

Read the IDC MarketScape excerpts for CMMS and Facility Management.

For more information about Nuvolo, please visit www.nuvolo.com.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services, and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, N.J., with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

