IDC MarketScape Report Names Nuxeo a Major Player in SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment .

The IDC MarketScape report (Doc # US44752819, September 2019) provides an assessment of the principal SaaS and cloud-enabled enterprise content applications and presents the criteria most important for companies to consider when selecting a system. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses vendors relative to the criteria and one another and highlights the factors expected to be the most influential for success in the market during both the short term and the long term.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape, which we see as further validation that we're delivering the industry's most modern and extensible Content Services Platform built entirely on open standards," said Eric Barroca, CEO, Nuxeo. "We believe Nuxeo continues to be recognized for our unique and innovative approach that provides enterprises with a cloud-native, low-code platform for creating content applications that meet the complex and demanding requirements of modern enterprises."

The IDC MarketScape report can be found here .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM) . Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Capital One, Electronic Arts, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com.

SOURCE Nuxeo Corporation

Related Links

https://www.nuxeo.com

