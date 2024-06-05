IDC Network and Arena Investors Announce the Launch of "IDC Arena Credit Ventures" a US$200 Million Strategic Partnership to Bolster Tech Innovation

Strategic Partnership Will Help Founders Access Venture Debt and Flexible Capital Solutions Through Private Credit, Also Setting the Stage for Potential Future IDC/Arena Investment Offerings

MIAMI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDC Network, a diversified private equity and venture capital asset manager and parent company of IDC Ventures, a global venture capital firm specializing in fintech and marketplaces, today announced the launch of its newly created credit and flexible capital arm, IDC Arena Credit Ventures, through the formation of a strategic partnership with Arena Investors, LP. Arena Investors is a global institutional investment manager with a robust track record of providing creative capital solutions to underserved borrowers globally. This partnership is set to create a powerhouse for financing innovative technology ventures for companies at critical growth stages.

Melissa Ramirez, Managing Partner at IDC Network and Joe Salameh, Managing Director at Arena Investors LP.

The strategic partnership combines IDC's expertise in deal structuring and early to growth-stage technology investments with Arena's robust capabilities in financing solutions. Together, IDC Network and Arena Investors are well-positioned to provide tech entrepreneurs with unique financing alternatives. Melissa Ramirez, Managing Partner of IDC Network, will lead IDC's Venture Debt arm and the strategic partnership. She will also serve as a liaison between Arena, IDC Ventures, and other initiatives across IDC Network.

"Partnering with Arena Investors is another significant step towards consolidating our Venture Capital platform globally. I'm excited to double down on our strategic goal to support the next generation of tech leaders with alternative, smart, and flexible capital tailored to their specific needs," commented Melissa Ramirez, Managing Partner at IDC Network and IDC Arena Credit Ventures. "This partnership will enable us to capitalize on the significant demand for non-dilutive capital we are seeing in the market, particularly from high-quality, disciplined tech companies. By combining Arena's exceptional debt financing capabilities and our deep tech industry insights and ecosystem access we aim to fuel the growth of pioneering technology firms in a highly underserved market."

Arena Investors brings to the partnership a wealth of experience and a strong investment history, having deployed over $5 billion in capital across various asset types in special situations investments. CEO and CIO Dan Zwirn began investing in venture capital over 25 years ago and was involved in the creation of several noteworthy platforms in the space including Horizon Technology Finance and Hercules Capital. "We are thrilled to join forces with IDC, a long standing, well-regarded asset manager and major player in the venture capital space," said Joe Salameh, Managing Director of Corporate Private Investments at Arena Investors. "This collaboration is poised to fill a large void in venture debt capital. We are excited to provide solutions and flexibility that start-ups need to thrive in today's environment."

The strategic partnership aims to address the growing demand for non-dilutive funding options in the tech sector, providing bespoke financial solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of tech and tech-enabled businesses. By combining resources, expertise, and networks, IDC and Arena Investors will enhance their ability to support high-potential companies and drive innovation in the technology landscape.

About IDC Network

Established in 1995, IDC Network (IDC) is a diversified multi-fund platform. IDC focuses on partnering with strategic investors, managing and co-managing funds across multiple sectors including Private Equity, Energy & Infrastructure, Ventures, Capital Markets, Real Estate, and Impact. Active across Latin America, the US, and Europe, IDC is proud to be the Partner of Choice for more than 150 of the world's most influential families from 26 countries. Learn more at IDCNetwork.com.

About IDC Ventures

IDC Ventures (IDCV) is the venture capital arm of IDC Network, a global multi-fund asset manager. More than just a fund, IDC Ventures acts as the Partner of Choice to more than 150 family offices for a diversified set of venture capital-related opportunities, managing proprietary funds, co-investment opportunities, and co-managed funds in partnership with top-tier managers who bring specialized industry expertise. IDCV is an active partner with entrepreneurs, helping founders from earlier stages through exit. IDCV mostly leads rounds and takes board of director seats offering a wide range of expertise based on successful founder, banking, and consulting experiences. Since its founding in 2019, IDCV has backed industry-defining founders from Series A to growth stages across Europe, the US, and Latin America (mainly Brazil and Mexico), primarily focusing on fintech and marketplaces through its flagship funds. Learn more by visiting IDCVentures.com.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors, LP is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of assets under management (as of May 1, 2024) and a team of over 180 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

