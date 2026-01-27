Expanding NY-based outreach, care navigation, and connections to housing, food, and behavioral health services through New York's Social Care Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interborough Developmental & Consultation Center (IDCC), a major provider of behavioral and mental health services for all ages in the Brooklyn area, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a contracted SCN partner through Public Health Solutions' WholeYouNYC. This allows IDCC to expand its capacity to connect Brooklyn residents to comprehensive, community-based health and social support services that address the social drivers of health.

IDCC Named Contracted SCN Partner Through Public Health Solutions’ WholeYouNYC

Public Health Solutions' WholeYouNYC is a citywide community resource network that bridges healthcare and social services to improve health equity for New Yorkers. WholeYouNYC places people at the center of care and connects them to resources that meet their needs, ranging from food, housing, and employment support to legal aid and health services through a culturally responsive, navigator-led approach. The initiative partners with over 300 community-based organizations and helps thousands of residents access coordinated services across Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.

In December 2025, IDCC implemented this model through its Winter Community Distribution events on December 16 and 17 in Brooklyn, where IDCC staff engaged residents seeking essential winter supplies and connected them directly with WholeYouNYC navigators. These interactions created opportunities not only for immediate assistance, but also for referrals into the Social Care Network — connecting individuals and families to housing support, food and nutrition assistance, behavioral health services, transportation support, and other long-term care resources. IDCC will continue this outreach with additional community events scheduled throughout the coming months, further expanding SCN access during the winter months.

WholeYouNYC's model emphasizes person-centered navigation and follow-through, meaning that individuals connected at events like IDCC's distributions can continue to receive care coordination support beyond a one-day interaction. IDCC's expanded role in the SCN, enhances its ability to deliver seamless connections between community outreach and care continuity — ultimately helping residents overcome barriers that affect health and well-being.

About WholeYouNYC Public Health Solutions

Public Health Solutions' WholeYouNYC is a coordinated community resource network that bridges healthcare and social services for New Yorkers. By placing people at the center of care and connecting them to over 300 partner organizations offering vital support, WholeYouNYC improves access to services that address health-related social needs, helping individuals navigate complex systems, secure resources, and lead healthier lives.

About Interborough Developmental & Consultation Center (IDCC)

Interborough Developmental & Consultation Center (IDCC) is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) providing a broad range of behavioral health, developmental disability, and community support services. IDCC serves thousands of New Yorkers each year and is committed to integrating clinical care with social support to improve stability, health outcomes, and quality of life.

