IDCG Core Advantage: 8 Main Business Clusters Making a Complete Application Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Aimed to provide a new ecosystem with blockchain technology and applications, IDCG, along with its 8 main business clusters across fintech and digital currency fields, has launched a "New York Agreement", and is currently looking for new blockchain technology companies to join IDC Alliance.

The 8 main IDCG business clusters

IDCG (International Digital Currency Group) is a holding group that dedicates to the complete blockchain ecosystem and diversified investment combination; IDCG provides professional IT services for global investors, pioneers in the field of blockchain technology real-life application and manages diversified cryptocurrency for its clients. IDCG was founded by Wallstreet elite investors, cryptocurrency trading platform creators, independent board leaders, combined blockchain technology pioneers team and fintech leaders.

In May, 2017, IDCG, along with global blockchain tech pioneers, launched "NYA" (New York Agreement), this agreement was signed by 58 notable companies and groups from 22 countries that counts for 83.28% of global Bitcoin hash algorithm, aimed to promote more transactions within blockchain industry by ushering a new age of blockchain 2.0.

IDCG Values Sharing and Cooperation, Believes in "Alliance Makes Greater Worth"

IDCG launched an alliance consists of global blockchain consensus companies as its core members - International Digital Currency Alliance. IDCG values sharing and cooperation believes in the notion of "Alliance makes greater worth" and has been actively promoting the blockchain industry alliance cluster.

IDC Alliance gathers distributed de-centralized network sub-alliance by promoting a blockchain technology research and global development. Aimed to make blockchain applications in real-life across the world, IDCG business clusters cover the areas like trading center, property management, mining pool, information technology, human resources reservation, industry incubation and more; IDC Alliance also forms a system of coordination between blockchain technology and its application by redistributing its R&D resources. The ultimate goal of IDC Alliance is to make a complete blockchain ecosystem, thus provides a medium for all blockchain applications and bring about an industrious improvement.

IDCG 8 Main Business Clusters Making A Complete Application Ecosystem

IDCG Business Clusters

By launching the world's first trading platform with consensus mechanism - IDC Markets (IDCM.io) and building up a brand new blockchain internet data entrance - IDC Wallet (IDCW.io), IDCG will actively usher in a new era of blockchain 3.0 application ecosystem.

Summary:

With the ideology of openness and cooperation, IDCG welcomes new members joining the alliance, and cooperating with industry peers to forge a new blockchain future of more advanced, more efficient and more digitalized world, leading a new digital finance era. IDCG, with its social responsibilities, will bring higher quality blockchain applications, provide more convenient trading experience and more professional blockchain solutions.

