IDEA and ASHRAE Sign Memorandum of Understanding

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEA and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the organizations' relationship.

International District Energy Association

The MoU was signed by IDEA President and CEO Robert Thornton and 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter, P.E. in Washington, DC on May 22, 2019. The agreement outlines how the two organizations will collaborate more closely to advance and promote the mutual interests of their respective members, especially as it relates to more energy-efficient buildings and deployment of district energy, combined heat & power and microgrids for more resilient cities, communities and campuses.

Both organizations seek to collaborate on the following:

Identifying and advancing industry best practices

Enhancing opportunities for education and awareness

Shaping and advocating policies to achieve that future

Cultivating a global community of leaders who are better prepared to address the economic, environmental and climate challenges facing society

"For over a century, ASHRAE members have contributed to advancing research, expertise and awareness on how best to shape our built environment for energy efficiency and economic productivity," said IDEA President & CEO Robert Thornton. "As energy professionals, we face increasing urgency to solve the complex challenges of climate change, especially in our cities, communities and campuses, where energy density enables solutions like district energy to maximize energy recovery, strengthen resiliency, reduce emissions and optimize integration of electricity and thermal energy. This partnership will strengthen collaboration on designing and building the energy solutions we will need, for the future that we seek."

Areas of potential collaboration include, but are not limited to: general advocacy; publication distribution; education and training programs; technical activities coordination and research.

"IDEA is committed to optimizing the integration of buildings with both thermal and electrical district energy systems, which aligns well with ASHRAE's priorities," said 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter, P.E. "This dedication makes IDEA a natural fit as an ASHRAE strategic partner and will strengthen both societies' members to continue striving toward a healthier built environment and a more sustainable world. I am pleased to sign this MoU on ASHRAE's behalf and look forward to working with IDEA."

About the International District Energy Association (IDEA)

Founded in 1909, the International District Energy Association (IDEA), Westborough, MA fosters the success of its members as leaders in providing reliable, economical, efficient and environmentally-sound district heating, district cooling, combined heat and power (CHP) and microgrid services. Learn more at https://www.districtenergy.org/home.

About ASHRAE

Founded in 1894, ASHRAE is a global leader in the advancement of human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. As an industry leader in research, standards writing, publishing, certification and continuing education, ASHRAE and its members are committed to shaping tomorrow's built environment today through strategic partnerships with organizations in the HVAC&R community and across related industries. For more information and to stay up-to-date on ASHRAE, visit ashrae.org and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

IDEA President & CEO Robert Thornton (left) and 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter, P.E. (right) signed a MoU on May 22.

