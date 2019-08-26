IDeA Design House Launches The Transformer Collection - Episode One

Incrementum is a chair that transforms into two kinds of tables- a low and a high-rise one while Corolla is a table, whose size can be modified to seat 1, 2 , 3 , 4 or 6 persons - according to the specific functions required by the user (as seen in the video).

The Transformer Collection is ideal because the same piece of furniture can be repeatedly morphed into different looks and forms with no additional investments whatsoever. The user can transform his entire interior from one season to another every time he wants a refreshed look – maybe for a day or a week or maybe the next 6 months.

