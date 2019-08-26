IDeA Design House Launches The Transformer Collection - Episode One
Aug 26, 2019, 10:00 ET
BANGALORE, India, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Abraham's 'Transformer Furniture Spring 2019', a collection of 11 morphable furniture made its world debut, recently and will be released in 5 episodes. Every piece of furniture transforms according to the needs of the user and can be multi-used and multi-purposed – which is invaluable at a time of huge real estate costs, and gives its owners a mojo that traditional furniture simply doesn't have. Every piece is made with sheesham wood, from renewable plantations that are environmental friendly and have low carbon footprints – and is specifically designed for the modern home.
Episode 1 features Incrementum and Corolla:
Incrementum is a chair that transforms into two kinds of tables- a low and a high-rise one while Corolla is a table, whose size can be modified to seat 1, 2 , 3 , 4 or 6 persons - according to the specific functions required by the user (as seen in the video).
The Transformer Collection is ideal because the same piece of furniture can be repeatedly morphed into different looks and forms with no additional investments whatsoever. The user can transform his entire interior from one season to another every time he wants a refreshed look – maybe for a day or a week or maybe the next 6 months.
For more insights, visit IDeA Design House or email at mailto:contact@ideadesignhouse.com
