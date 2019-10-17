IDeA Design House Launches The Transformer Collection - Episode Three

According to Thomas Abraham, "The Transformer Collection is a miracle; we live in a time of low attention spans, quick boredom and instant results; and unlike in the past, people are constantly yearning for newness – for which the Transformer Collection is ideal because the same piece of furniture can be repeatedly morphed into different looks and forms with no additional investments whatsoever. The user can transform his entire interior from one season to another every time he wants a refreshed look – maybe for a day or a week or maybe the next 6 months."

Episode 3 features Teetotaller and Picasso:

Teetotaller is a three-seat dining table that transforms into a coffee table, which further morphs into a two seat settee.

Picasso is an art installation that can both be hung as a decorative wall piece and transformed into a chair.

Media Contact:

Shreya Vinod

+91-9945512200

contact@ideadesignhouse.com

SOURCE IDeA Design House