Idea Financial Appoints Salina Erazo as Director of Marketing

MIAMI, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Financial, a leading provider of small business lending solutions, recently announced that Salina Erazo has joined the company as the new Director of Marketing. Salina will be responsible for the strategic planning, development, and execution of marketing and advertising strategies and tactics that drive growth. In addition, she will provide expertise in overall brand development and messaging in the marketplace. Idea Financial is looking to expand its marketing efforts and provide a stronger presence across the United States. This key addition comes as the company continues to grow its origination and servicing platform while focusing on brand evolution and elevating a customer-centric experience.

"We are excited to have Salina join the Idea Financial team," said Justin Leto, Chief Executive Officer. "Her integrated marketing experience and skill set around modern, scalable marketing methods will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the Idea Financial brand as we continue to innovate and grow. Added Larry Bassuk, President of Idea Financial, "Salina's focused experience in the Financial Services and Insurance industries allows her to have a deeper and foundational focus on the customer experience and are the keys to driving customer engagement."

Salina comes to Idea Financial most recently from Mutual of Omaha Advisors where she served as Regional Sales Director for the Southern Florida and Caribbean markets. In this role, she was responsible for developing and executing all sales and marketing strategies, including brand awareness, event marketing, and client acquisition. She has over 15 years of experience in the Financial Services industry. Salina holds a Master of Business Administration from California Lutheran University and a Personal Financial Planning Certificate from UCLA's Anderson School of Management.

