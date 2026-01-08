Idea Financial Secures $20 Million Corporate Term Loan from EverBank to Fuel Expansion in Small Business and Legal Lending

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Financial, a leading provider of flexible financing solutions for small businesses and legal professionals, today announced the successful closing of a $20 million corporate term loan with EverBank. This strategic relationship provides Idea Financial with additional capital to accelerate growth in its core small business lending and legal financing divisions, enabling the company to serve more entrepreneurs and law firms nationwide.

The funding comes at a pivotal time for Idea Financial, which has already surpassed $1 billion in total funding originated since its inception and continues to expand its offerings, including business lines of credit up to $350,000 and specialized litigation financing through its LevelEsq platform. The new term loan will support increased lending capacity, product innovation, and operational scaling to meet rising demand from established small businesses and plaintiff law firms.

"This relationship with EverBank marks an exciting milestone in our journey to empower Main Street businesses and legal professionals with accessible, transparent financing," said Justin Leto, Co-Founder and CEO of Idea Financial. "EverBank's confidence in our vision validates our track record of responsible growth and innovation in underserved markets. With this support, we're poised to help even more businesses charge forward and achieve their goals."

Larry Bassuk, Co-Founder and President of Idea Financial, added, "We've built Idea Financial on the principle that small businesses deserve better options than slow traditional banks or expensive alternatives. This $20 million facility strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to expand our impact, particularly in supporting law firms with case financing and small enterprises with working capital. EverBank shares our commitment to performance-driven solutions, making them an ideal partner."

Santiago Rubio, Chief Financial Officer of Idea Financial, commented, "This term loan enhances our financial flexibility and positions us for sustainable expansion. EverBank's expertise in specialty lender finance aligns perfectly with our model, and we're grateful for their support as we continue to deliver high-value products with competitive rates and fast approvals."

"EverBank is pleased to support Idea Financial as it continues expansion of its platform and growth of its small business lending loan portfolio. This transaction underscores our focus on providing bespoke lending solutions that meet the distinct needs of our clients. We look forward to continuing to build our strategic relationship with Idea Financial in the future" - Jonathan Lustig, Director - Lender Finance at EverBank.

EverBank, a nationwide specialty bank known for its asset-backed and lender finance solutions, provides tailored financing to non-bank lenders like Idea Financial. This collaboration underscores EverBank's focus on supporting innovative fintechs that drive economic growth.

For more information about Idea Financial's business lines of credit, term loans, or legal financing solutions, visit www.ideafinancial.com.

About Idea Financial – Idea Financial is a digital lending platform dedicated to empowering businesses and legal professionals with fast, flexible funding. Founded in 2017 by attorneys-turned-entrepreneurs Justin Leto and Larry Bassuk, the company offers revolving lines of credit, term loans, and litigation financing designed for growth without unnecessary hurdles.

About EverBank – EverBank, N.A. (EverBank) is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients coast-to-coast. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across California, Florida and New York. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X. EverBank is a Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Alondra Peña

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Idea Financial