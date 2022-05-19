IDEA Health & Fitness Association Announces New Ownership

IDEA enters new era as the leading association for health, wellness and fitness professionals.

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEA Health & Fitness Association, the world's leading organization for fitness and wellness professionals, announces new ownership as it prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary and a return to in-person education at its premier conference event, IDEA® World Convention. Amy Boone Thompson, former vice president and general manager and now owner and chief executive officer, will continue to lead IDEA as a new generation of fitness and wellness professionals Inspire the World to Fitness®.

IDEAfit, Inc. (dba IDEA Health & Fitness Association) is poised to offer its members and the wellness industry even greater world-class conference experiences, as well the gold-standard education and content that fitness professionals have come to rely on for their success. "While we are no longer owned by Outside Interactive, IDEA will maintain a strong strategic relationship with the Outside family of brands, connecting our professionals and partners with Outside's audience to help inspire more people to enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle," said Thompson.

"We are confident in Amy's leadership of IDEA Health & Fitness," said Robin Thurston, CEO and chairman of Outside Interactive, Inc. "IDEA has been central to the wellness community for 40 years, and we look forward to what this next phase of growth brings to fitness enthusiasts around the globe."

Amy Boone Thompson has amassed nearly three decades as a career fitness professional, wellness advocate and business owner/leader. She has held every role, from practitioner to presenter to executive, and has always regarded IDEA as the standard of excellence and "The global platform to reach, educate and advocate fitness professionals." Her lifelong commitment to the industry connects her passion to her professionalism.

"The common thread through all of the roles I've held in the industry is that I bring a relentless obsession to improving the careers, benefits, standards and opportunities for professionals and owners so they can impact more lives with the gift of movement and wellness," Thompson said. "IDEA's platform and global authority allow for greater impact to support even more professionals, empowering them to create positive outcomes for our communities."

The ownership change comes in time for IDEA's much anticipated 40th anniversary celebration, which ties into the upcoming IDEA® World Convention, to be held in Las Vegas, July 20-24. This annual event is the must-attend conference for personal trainers, group fitness instructors, fitness facility owners, nutrition and wellness coaches, and anyone who wants to expand their relationship with wellness. This year's highlights include more than 250 workouts, workshops, lectures and experiences, a keynote address by Billy Blanks, and the IDEA World Fitness & Nutrition Expo, which includes hundreds of fitness, nutrition, apparel, wellness and technology brands.

About IDEA Health & Fitness Association

IDEA Health & Fitness Association has served as the world's leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for 40 years. IDEA delivers world-class content, resources and continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals via a vast content library, including the award-winning IDEA Fitness Journal. IDEA empowers fit pros through global conferences and more than 900 streaming videos and digital courses. IDEA FitnessConnect ℠, the largest national industry-wide directory, links over 275,000 fitness professionals to more than 40 million consumers. IDEA Members Inspire the World to Fitness® with passion and dedication in more than 80 countries. IDEA is owned by IDEAfit, Inc., a division of In-Out Fitness Solutions, Inc., and is headquartered in San Diego. Learn more at www.ideafit.com.

