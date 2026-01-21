Idea Innovate Launches Outcome-Driven Advisory Platform to Accelerate Revenue Growth for Middle-Market Services Firms and their Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Innovate Consulting announces the launch of an advisory platform designed to help middle-market services firms and their investors, audit, tax & advisory, financial, managed, and legal services, unlock revenue growth by turning complexity into clear decisions and action. Built through a partner-led consortium by senior industry practitioners with deep operational experience, the platform delivers hands-on support from leaders who have operated inside the same constraints as their clients.

Idea Innovate operates at the intersection of strategy and execution. Idea Innovate works through live decision making, narrative briefs, and facilitated working sessions designed to lock choices into action. The platform integrates AI-enabled capabilities to improve decision speed, execution discipline, and accountability to help firms design and execute growth strategies that are sustainable, transformational, and measurable.

"Our approach is built for the realities of today's professional services landscape," said Nita Sanger, Founder and CEO of Idea Innovate. "We believe that clients need clarity, momentum, and outcomes. We work live, in the room, helping leadership teams make decisions they can stand behind, with accountability that lasts. Our vision is to become a growth partner for our clients by co-creating solutions, building platforms, launching subscriptions, and delivering scalable, repeatable products".

The platform's operating model is anchored in three core commitments:

Real‑time strategy and execution — Decisions are made live, driving executable outcomes.

Human‑led, AI‑enabled transformation — Technology amplifies expertise, human context ensures business value.

Outcome‑driven impact — Success is measured by results, is customer-focused and enables revenue growth.

With its partner-led operating model and integrated delivery approach, Idea Innovate is redefining what modern advisory looks like for professional services firms navigating growth, complexity, and rapid technological change.

For more information, visit https://ideainnovate.com/.

CONTACT: Nita Sanger, Tel: 646-262-9717, Email: [email protected]

