Idea Lab Digital Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Idea Lab was founded by Jack Paolin in 1996 during the Dot-Com Boom. In 2003, Idea Lab acquired Evolution Design and Jay Winkler joined owners Jack Paolin and Patricia Ricci and became Partner & Creative Director. Three years later in 2006, Ricci retired, and Paolin & Winkler purchased the shares of the company. They expanded services to include web development and became recognized as one of 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ . In 2013, Winkler acquired ILD, becoming Chief Creative Officer. This was when ILD repositioned the firm as a digital branding agency. Throughout the years, ILD has adapted to the ever-changing digital marketing world and is thriving as they employ proven, yet creative and modern methods to market businesses, products or services.

Chief Creative Officer, Jay Winkler remarked, "I am extremely proud of our team, present and past. Achieving 25 years of success in business only happens when you have dedicated people that understand the daily and long-term mission. For example, technology has forced response and results driven marketing tactics to the top."

Idea Lab Digital has a proven track record of helping organizations grow. ILD has a wealth of experience in creating and deploying campaigns and websites designed to increase general awareness, revenue through sales, and more. Their primary purpose is to grow companies through creativity and passion using their brand promise, The Creative CURE: Custom Creative Solutions, Understanding the Marketplace, Reaching Your Audience, Evaluation & Enhancement.

For a small agency on Main Street USA, ILD is proud of what they've accomplished. Since they started keeping track in 2017, here is a snapshot of their stats from the last 4 years that are a great reflection of what ILD's numbers look like:

- 18 Brands Designed & Launched

- 28 Custom Websites Developed

- 45 Videos Produced

- 235,680 Web Lead Conversionsco

- 32,509,000 Digital Ad Impressions

