IDEA Lab Kids Awarded Houston Business Journal's Innovation Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEA Lab Kids, the company that specializes in educating a full S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) curriculum for children ages 4-14, has been recognized by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) for their innovation across all facets of business, not just technology. IDEA Lab Kids was awarded the HBJ's Innovation Award for products, procedures, and innovations that were implemented in the past 16 to 18 months and contributed to significant growth. This latest award win adds to the company's momentum in providing S.T.E.A.M education across a diverse platform of curriculum.

IDEA Lab Kids honored to be selected for the Houston Business Journal's 2019 Innovation Award. Ghazal Qureshi, Founder and CEO of IDEA Lab Kids.

"Recognition by the Houston Business Journal shows leadership in innovation and validates IDEA Lab Kids' vision of becoming a trailblazer in the S.T.E.A.M education space," said Ghazal Qureshi, IDEA Lab Kids Founder and CEO.

The HBJ's Innovation Awards are an annual industry program honoring more than just startup or technology companies. This award focuses on important innovations across all industries in various fields of work. Companies from large to small headquartered in the Houston metropolitan area were eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and nonprofit. The product, procedure, business evolution, or other innovations must have been implemented in the past 16 to 18 months and contributed to the growth of the business to be eligible for the award.

IDEA Lab Kids and other winners were honored in Houston, Texas on stage at the Fast 100 and Innovation Awards luncheon on Thursday, September 26, 2019 and featured in a Houston Business Journal special publication on September 27, 2019.

About IDEA Lab Kids

IDEA Lab Kids create spaces where children can explore their interests in S.T.E.A.M all at once and in one place, providing a fun learning environment for kids and an easy solution for busy parents. IDEA Lab Kids provides campus enrichment classes, afterschool care, preschool classes, homeschool classes, summer camps, clubs and leagues, birthday experiences, workshops, open labs and mobile camps, classes and birthdays for ages 4-14. IDEA Lab Kids prides itself on providing a safe and inclusive environment where children learn problem solving skills, critical thinking skills and social-emotional skills. For more information, visit: https://www.idealabkids.com/

Related Links

https://www.idealabkids.com/

https://franchise.idealabkids.com/

Media Contact:

Christy Abercrombie

281-982-5126

225900@email4pr.com

SOURCE IDEA Lab Kids

Related Links

https://www.idealabkids.com

