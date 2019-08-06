IDEA Lab Kids Received HBJ' Innovation Awards 2019

HOUSTON, Aug 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEA Lab Kids, the fast-growing educational franchise company, announced that it has been named an honoree in the 2019 Innovation Awards by Houston Business Journal.

IDEA Lab Kids is recognized by its innovative educational concept and cutting-edge STEAM™ (STEM+Arts) learning technologies. It exposes young minds to the STEM fields with an interdisciplinary system that blends the Art and Social Sciences to create STEAM. This approach allows students to gain skills in creative problem-solving and critical thinking.

Houston Business Journal - Innovation Awards 2019

Companies across all industries in the Houston area submitted their applications to be considered for the HBJ's Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by an elite panel of business executives, CEOs, advisors, directors and Houston business school officials.

"We are excited to be named as one of the honorees in the Innovation Award 2019 and couldn't be more proud of our talented curriculum writers, research and development team," said Ghazal Qureshi, Founder and Chief Visionary of IDEA Lab Kids.

IDEA Lab R&D team has developed a proprietary technology which is used to deliver innovative curriculum spanning augmented reality puzzles, engineering marvels, scientific exploration, and coding platforms. IDEA Lab also implements the use of the same cutting-edge technology for tracking and delivering curricula for a wide variety of subjects; each piece of curriculum engages students through the IDEA Lab Proprietary STEAM Hub.

To learn more about IDEA Lab Kids and its innovations in STEAM education, visit www.idealabkids.com or contact PR@idealabkids.com .

About IDEA Lab Franchise Business

IDEA Lab Kids offers multiple revenue streams year-round from summer camps, birthday parties, after-school and preschool programs, leagues and workshops. Thousands of students have experienced a variety of enriching, fun and educational classes and camps through IDEA Lab Kids. Whether you're a parent looking for exhilarating ways to engage your children into thought-provoking subjects such as spaceship engineering, culinary arts, etc., or an ambitious, passionate person interested in bringing STEAM education to a nearby community – IDEA Lab Kids is certainly worth all the buzz.

