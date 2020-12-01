Ideabar Awards $250K of In-Kind Services to The King Center through Empowering Equality Marketing Program

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) has been awarded $250,000 of in-kind marketing services through "Empowering Equality," a marketing program sponsored by Ideabar, a national marketing and media agency and Cox Enterprises company. The King Center will receive a customizable scope of services, which could include research, brand development, a creative campaign, collateral design, website development and strategic business consulting.

"Awarding in-kind services through the Empowering Equality marketing program is one way our agency can take meaningful action to address racial inequality," says Ideabar Managing Director Amy Royster Bridger. "We look forward to collaborating with The King Center on a powerful marketing program that advances their mission to prepare global citizens to create a more just, humane and peaceful world using Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology."

The King Center was selected from 10 finalists. The remaining nine organizations will receive a full-page print ad valued at up to $9,500 in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to amplify the message of their choice in 2021. The nine finalists include Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Cxmmunity, National Center for Civil & Human Rights, Partnership for Southern Equity, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, West Atlanta Watershed Alliance and YWCA of Greater Atlanta.

The judges evaluated the submissions on the following criteria:

Advances racial equality and social justice to create a more equitable society by addressing systemic racial discrimination in areas such as education, employment, criminal justice, the environment, healthcare, voting, etc. (33.4%).

Articulates a powerful story of how the organization advances racial justice and social justice that can be amplified through the program's in-kind marketing services (33.3%).

Is led by a racially/ethnically diverse executive leadership team and/or board (33.33%).

A final score based on evaluations by Ideabar employees, the panel of official judges and the results of the online community vote determined the winner.

The King Center, established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for more than a quarter century. The King Center is dedicated to ensuring that the King legacy not only remains relevant and viable, but is effectively leveraged for positive social impact.

Ideabar awarded its 2019 pro bono marketing program open to nonprofits in Palm Beach County, Florida to Loggerhead Marinelife Center, a world-renowned sea turtle hospital in Juno Beach, Florida. Ideabar awarded its 2020 pro bono marketing program open to Metro Atlanta environmental nonprofits to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

