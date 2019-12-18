IdeaCrew Delivers HRA Tool for State-Based Exchanges

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology innovator IdeaCrew, Inc., has developed new decision support technology that's helping State-Based Exchanges (SBEs) meet a new federal mandate for 2020. The HRA Tool enables employees who are offered an employer-funded Health Reimbursement Arrangement (called an "HRA") to determine whether the HRA constitutes "affordable" coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Employees offered "affordable" coverage by their employers are not eligible to receive tax credits to help them pay for health insurance. Without the tool, they run the risk of having to pay back thousands of dollars in tax credits they shouldn't have received.

Funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, IdeaCrew partnered with Princeton University's State Health & Value Strategies (SHVS) to develop the publicly available HRA Tool in response to a new rule finalized by the Administration at the end of June. The goal of the project is to help all states to implement the rule, saving each state from paying to build the same kind of tool many times over.

The IdeaCrew/SHVS team worked with 15 different states over September and October to develop requirements and test the tool. IdeaCrew and SHVS partnered to build a single tool that should be relevant in any state, and that any state can install for 2020 open enrollment.

"IdeaCrew is committed to finding creative ways to help customers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system," said IdeaCrew CEO Dan Thomas. "Employees now have a simple, impartial tool that provides guidance on cost-effective ways to obtain health care coverage based on their specific circumstances."

"States are eager to help consumers make the best possible choices for health coverage for themselves and their families," said Heather Howard, Director of State Health and Value Strategies. "The HRA Tool is a unique resource for state marketplaces."

The HRA Tool is suitable for SBEs, brokers and any organization that wants to calculate HRA affordability. It supports QSEHRA and ICHRA calculations, is configurable for site-level branding and supports plans, rating factors, and rating policies of all 50 states. The tool offers accessibility features, includes English and Spanish languages out-of-the-box and supports translations into other languages. Contact Rob Shriver at 202-688-3135 for more information.

About IdeaCrew: IdeaCrew is a technology and consulting services company headquartered in Washington, DC. Serving local, state, and federal agencies, IdeaCrew is a certified small business enterprise in the District of Columbia and a small business for purposes of federal procurement. For more information visit IdeaCrew.com or follow @IdeaCrewInc on Twitter.

