Ideafall Lets Visionaries Focus On Their Best Ideas by Streamlining User Experience

Personal idea management app Ideabook for iPhone and iPad is now "Ideafall"

EGGERSDORF and GRAZ, Austria , May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Tools today rebranded their well-received personal idea management app Ideabook as "Ideafall" with new version 5.5. Ideafall supports the complete idea management workflow from ideation and capturing of ideas to analyzing, decision making and roadmapping. The new update introduces support for Siri Shortcuts and further streamlines the overall user experience, making it even easier for users to focus on their best ideas. Ideafall is available on iPhone and iPad.

Streamlined User Interface

By removing all unnecessary user interface elements from the overall user interface and hiding lesser used functionality behind a single more-style button, Ideafall now lets users focus entirely on discovering and deciding on their next great idea.

"We wanted to make the user interface as simple as possible while still keeping the current level of great functionality", so Wolfgang Bartelme, co-founder and designer behind Ideafall.

The new streamlined user experience provides now only four tabs, each tailored to one step of the idea management workflow:

"Ideas" for easily keeping track of all ideas

"Spaces" providing visual ideation spaces across portfolios

"Bubbles" for analyzing and deciding on ideas based on configurable criteria

"Roadmap" for scheduling users' best ideas for execution on an Kanban-style agile roadmap

Support for Siri & Shortcuts

Ideafall now also supports Siri and Apple's Shortcuts app. Users can add a new idea quickly on the go using their voice right when it hits them, so they never again forget about a good idea. The new version also supports the Shortcuts app providing new API calls and extends the existing URL scheme-based API.

Other improvements include better idea filtering and searching as well as additional keyboard shortcuts on iPad.

Availability

Ideafall is available as a one-time purchase from the iOS App Store. For more information about Ideafall's capabilities and a short tutorial visit the Ideafall website at https://www.ideafall.com.

About Elemental Tools

Elemental Tools creates productivity apps that empower people to achieve more by focusing their creativity, unlocking their potential and helping them optimize their personal workflows. Elemental Tools is the maker behind Firetask, a Kanban GTD® task manager, Ideafall, a personal idea management tool, and Infoplane, a personal knowledge management app. Elemental Tools focuses on the Apple ecosystem developing apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro and Apple Watch.

Contact:

Gerald Aquila

+43 3117 30215

[email protected]

SOURCE Elemental Tools