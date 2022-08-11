IDEAL AGENT® NAMED #1 FASTEST GROWING COMPANY

Record Growth in Second-Quarter 2022 with Addition of New Services

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL AGENT®, the premier full-service real estate technology company, announced results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Second-quarter revenue increased 178% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 49% from the first quarter 2022 due to a 38.6% increase in transactions and launch of its additional service offerings in second quarter 2022.

Total client value increased 132% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 13% from the first quarter of 2022 due to its new real estate services offerings, including buyer search portal, title, mortgage, warranty, property insurance, property tax savings, and home services, providing clients with an all-inclusive real estate transaction. IDEAL AGENT® saved clients more than $21.6M in the second quarter with its pre-negotiated variable commission structure, helping thousands of clients get 5-star results.

"We recognize the housing market is shifting and are pleased with our second-quarter results," said Steve Johnston, Founder & CEO of IDEAL AGENT®." We are in a solid position to grow revenue during this shift in market by helping clients navigate the complicated real estate landscape with a full-service experience so clients can save money and time with their real estate transaction."

IDEAL AGENT® was recently recognized as the #1 Fastest Growing Company by the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. IDEAL AGENT® is evolving its technology infrastructure by implementing cutting-edge tools, business intelligence, and analytics to improve customer experience, scale the business further, and improve the comprehensive real estate transaction.

About IDEAL AGENT®

Tampa-based IDEAL AGENT®, established in 2016, is the nation's fastest-growing, premier, full-service real estate services company. Recognized as a leader in modernizing real estate transactions, IDEAL AGENT® makes the home buying and selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience, ranking number one in real estate on Trustpilot. IDEAL AGENT®'s free service matches clients with the top 1% local and national agents from top brokerages, including Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Sotheby's, Berkshire Hathaway, and more with variable commissions as low as 2%. IDEAL AGENT® streamlines the real estate transaction connecting all the services including title, mortgage, insurance, warranty, moving, and home services set up providing clients a seamless experience getting them 5-star results. IDEAL AGENT® has earned several accolades for excellence in real estate, sustained revenue growth, and is distinguished as the #1 fastest growing company by Tampa Bay Business Journal, "The Next 1000" by Forbes, 21 Startups to Watch, USF Fast 56 and Tampa Bay Times Best Places to Work.

