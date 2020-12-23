Ideal Announces $1M in Scholarships this Holiday Season

MAYS LANDING, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Institute of Technology is offering $1 million in tuition scholarships and $100,000 in work study stipends for 100 eligible youth ages 16 to 24 in Atlantic County. The funds will be applied towards students who are earning their high school diplomas (GED) combined with in demand career training. Students will be able to choose from programs in Information Technology, Construction Trade, Music and Video Production, Entrepreneurship in Ecommerce, and more.

Ren Parikh, Founder of Ideal, and Rodrick L. Green, Director of Partnership Development, announced the No Excuse Challenge on Friday, Dec. 11, during a virtual launch introducing the initiative to the public and called for involvement from the community.

This gift of education is a timely one as there are more than 30,000 residents in the county who lack a high school diploma and 1 in 5 people are unemployed. Ren Parikh hopes this gift will give many residents the encouragement they need to finish what they started and start a new financial chapter in their life. He states, "Ideal exists to break the cycle of poverty and inequality through education, skilled career training, and employment." The programs offered at Ideal serve as a bridge to economic opportunity for youth, adults, and families in underserved communities.

All expenses to study and earn a high school diploma with career training will be paid through full tuition scholarships funded by Ideal student enterprises. Transportation to register and any required travel to the school will be covered in the scholarship award. In addition, any youth ages 16 to 24 who enrolls in the program will have the opportunity to earn $1,000 in work study stipends and gain workforce experience through one of the following student enterprises: Ideal Tech Center, Ideal Builders, Ideal Studio, Ideal Discount Club, Ideal AC Esports, or Ideal Appliance Repair. Community for and non-profit partners are asked except the #noexcusechallenge and contribute to the $1 million fund by work raising contract work to our students through one of Ideal's student enterprises.

Scholarships for GED classes in Spanish are also available for youth and adults who lack a high school diploma starting in 2021. Free transportation and the opportunity to earn $1,000 in stipends are included in the scholarship.

Eligible youth are encouraged to contact Ideal Institute of Technology for details. Visit www.iitnj.org or Call 609-318-8008 or 609-318-8011 to enroll or refer.

