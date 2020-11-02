Ideal, C-Systems and Charter Are Holding Their First-Ever Virtual Summit for Dealers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Computer Systems and its sister companies, c-Systems and Charter, leading industry-specific dealership software vendors in North America, are proud to announce their first-ever Virtual Summit that will take place on Nov. 10-12, 2020.

To date, hundreds of dealers in outdoor power equipment, agricultural, construction, powersports, golf, RV and marine industries have committed to attend. The event is open to any dealer interested in learning what's going on in the industry and how to make 2021 the best year ever. The event will include several industry speakers, including OEM representatives and personalized one-on-one meetings with Ideal, c-Systems and Charter staff, as well as prize giveaways.

The Virtual Summit is free to attend, but space is limited. Attendees can attend one session, all sessions or pick and choose based on their schedule.

Previous events hosted by Ideal have reached dealers far and wide, providing tips, feedback, guidance and more. Tanya Kistner of Eau Claire Lawn & Garden had this to say about her past experience at the Ideal conference:

"We walked away with tips and tricks to make our everyday processes much quicker. We loved the time talking to other dealers and hearing how they do things at their stores."

To learn more about the Virtual Summit and to register for the event, visit this page.

About Ideal Computer Systems

Many dealers struggle to manage their dealership, having to use multiple systems and often duplicating the data. Ideal gives dealers all the tools they need to manage each aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use software -- backed by 30+ years of industry experience.

With an all-in-one software, dealers are able to automate processes, gain control of their dealership and have peace of mind. To learn more about Ideal, visit: www.idealcomputersystems.com.

