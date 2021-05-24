Ideal Chosen by Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden, a Leading John Deere Dealership, as Their Dealership Management System

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Computer Systems, a leading industry-specific dealership software vendor in North America, is happy to announce that Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden has chosen Ideal as their dealership management system. Ideal is excited to partner with Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden in the continued growth and development of their business.

Before choosing Ideal, Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden operated with two different management systems. But after reaching a point where they decided it was time to find one system that works for their entire team, they started exploring integrated dealership management systems. After their team looked at HBS, CDK, and Ideal, Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden learned Ideal was the only one that could service all their requirements.

With Ideal's complete dealership management software, Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden can keep track of parts and shelf items and sell them quickly, manage work orders, streamline accounting processes, and interface with John Deere's system directly from Ideal.

"Ideal was the only complete solution that could do everything we needed," says Jonathan Phillips, IT Manager at Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden. "We have both a John Deere business and a retail store business, and Ideal was the only system that could do both sides. We like that Ideal has price lists already built-in -- with our current system, it takes days to import them. With Ideal, you can do it in the click of a button."

