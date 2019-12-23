Ideal Computer Systems and C-Systems Software Inc. Welcome Eric Johnson and Dave Johnson to Oversee New OEM Initiatives

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Computer Systems and c-Systems Software Inc., two leading industry-specific dealership software vendors in North America, are pleased to welcome Eric Johnson and Dave Johnson who will be responsible for overseeing new and exciting Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and other industry partner initiatives.

As a Data Architect, Eric will design and deliver an Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) data warehouse. This will allow dealers, OEMs and partners to monitor industry trends and track their performance as well as benchmark competitive and national averages to help them grow and improve.

A former parts and service manager in several dealerships, Eric has over 25 years of experience in software development and data analysis. As the Director of Technology for ProQuest, ADP and CDK Global Recreation, Eric created the largest, most widely used data warehouse in the industry.

"I hope to transform our business into one that uses accurate and timely data to inform every decision," said Eric. "I would like to extend this ability to our dealers, OEMs and industry partners. Ideal and c-Systems have built some of the best management systems in our industry, allowing dealers to easily store and access their data. My vision is to leverage all of the combined data to help our dealers and other stakeholders in the industry make better decisions."

As an OEM Solutions Consultant, Dave will work with dealers, OEMs and industry partners to foster growth and innovation within the markets Ideal and c-Systems both serve. This, in turn, will help dealers streamline their processes, benchmark their performance and become more profitable.

Dave has collaborated with OEMs and third parties in the powersports, marine and RV industries for over 24 years. Before joining Ideal and c-Systems, he worked for CDK Global Recreation, where he helped to deliver industry-leading interfaces and new partnerships. He has also achieved several critical awards, including the American Honda Premier Partner award, which his team won four times.

"I'm very excited for the prospect of helping OEMs and partners grow their businesses," said Dave. "I think that there's a lot of potential in our markets. And we've only just begun to scratch the surface of what we can accomplish when it comes to helping our dealers become more profitable."

"Dave and Eric are a great addition to our team," commented Ajay Thakur, General Manager of Ideal and c-Systems. "Their ultimate goal is to change the industry for the better. This kind of undertaking requires someone who has the drive to push for excellence at all times. Given their past experiences, I have no doubt that Dave and Eric are both up to the challenge, and I can't wait to see what they'll deliver."

Originally from Southern California where he graduated from Whittier College with a degree in English Literature, Dave currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is an avid outdoorsman who loves to get into the local mountains and lakes whenever he has the opportunity.

Eric loves to spend time with his wife, Jessica, and his family. Like Dave, he is an outdoorsman, who loves hiking, exploring and enjoying nature – especially in the wide-open spaces of the Southwest US.

About Ideal Computer Systems

Many dealers struggle to manage their dealership having to use multiple systems and often duplicating the data. Ideal gives dealers all the tools they need to manage each aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use software – backed up by 30+ years of industry experience.

With an all-in-one software, dealers are able to automate processes, gain control of their dealership and have peace of mind. To learn more about Ideal, visit: www.idealcomputersystems.com.

About c-Systems Software Inc.

c-Systems Software Inc. is a business management solution vendor for outdoor power equipment, agricultural and powersports dealers. It's tough to keep every single dealership process, department and employee in check when there are so many of them. That's why c-Systems created one system to manage it all, so that dealers can stop fussing about the little things and focus on the big picture.

To learn more about c-Systems, visit: www.csystemssoftware.com.

