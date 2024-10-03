IDEAL DENTAL BECOMES OFFICIAL DENTIST PARTNER OF THE DALLAS STARS

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DECA Dental Group ("DECA"), a leading clinician-founded, clinician-led dental services organization, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Dallas Stars to become the Official Dentist Partner of the Dallas Stars. The deal is an exclusive arrangement with the NHL team located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Dallas Stars," shared Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder & CEO of Ideal Dental. "Since 2008, Ideal Dental has proudly served the Dallas community, providing comprehensive dental services to make access to excellent care easy for busy families and individuals. Through this partnership, we plan to highlight the importance of oral health and its impact on overall wellness. As we support the Stars on their journey to victory, we are excited to continue our mission of bringing more smiles to the families and communities we serve."

As part of its sponsorship, Ideal Dental plans to work closely with Vic's Kid's Club, the Dallas Stars' program dedicated to fostering a love of hockey among children and connecting them with the team.

"The Dallas Stars are excited to welcome Ideal Dental as our Official Dentist Partner," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "Ideal Dental's commitment to guest-centered care mirrors our fan-centered approach. Both of our organizations share a dedication to excellence, family, and community engagement. Together, we look forward to putting smiles on the faces of our fans and having a positive impact on the Dallas-Fort Worth community."

Ideal Dental offers a wide range of services, including preventive and restorative care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more – all under one roof -- and is open six days a week. The practice is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated team of dental professionals, making it a trusted choice for families and individuals across nine states with over 150 locations.

Ideal Dental recently announced the nationwide launch of a joint venture ("JV") program under its Ideal Dental brand. This innovative program provides dentists with the opportunity to leverage DECA's best-in-class infrastructure to set up, own, operate, and grow their dental practices.

Ideal Dental, a flagship brand of DECA Dental, was founded in Dallas, and has been delivering high quality, affordable dental care to patients since 2008. DECA has nearly 200 affiliated dental practices with a network of offices across 9 states. DECA's culture is founded on a patient- centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit https://www.myidealdental.com .

The Dallas Stars are a professional ice hockey team located in Dallas, Texas, that plays in the National Hockey League (NHL). Founded in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars, the team was part of the NHL's first wave of expansion franchises and relocated to Texas in 1993. Since moving to Dallas, the Stars have played a transformative role in the growth of hockey in the southern United States through grassroots efforts, community involvement and tremendous fan support.

