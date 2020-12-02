Ideal For Convenient, Low Maintenance Printing, Canon U.S.A. Strengthens The PIXMA G-series MegaTank Printer Family

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced three additions to the family of PIXMA G-series MegaTank Printers: the PIXMA G3260 MegaTank Wireless1 All-In-One Printer, PIXMA G2260 MegaTank All-In-One Printer, and PIXMA MegaTank G1220 Single-Function Printer. These printers are ideal for high-volume printing environments such as home offices or classrooms, or anywhere a user needs a printer with excellent connectivity and convenient, high-quality printing.

"Convenience, ease-of-use and reliability are essential for people who are working or distance-learning from home," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "The family of PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printers can help ease the printing experience for employees and students who are away from their office or school and dependent on high-quality printing for their day-to-day tasks."

Each of these PIXMA G-series MegaTank printers features a front-facing, built-in refillable ink tank system, making it simple for users to monitor ink levels and refill when needed. The new ink bottles do not require the user to squeeze the bottles to fill the ink tanks, and fill-up stops when the tank becomes full. The black ink provides up to 6,000 black and white pages per bottle2, and the color ink bottles combined provide up to 7,700 color pages2.

The PIXMA G3260 and PIXMA G2260 printers deliver print speeds of up to 10.8 images per minute (ipm) in black and white (B/W) and 6.0 ipm in color3. The PIXMA G1220 printer offers print speeds of up to 9.1 ipm in B/W and 5.0 ipm in color3. Both the PIXMA G3260 and G2260 MegaTank All-In-One Printers provide users with the option to print, copy and scan, and feature a 2-line mono LCD screen.

The PIXMA G3260 printer is equipped with Wi-Fi®1 capabilities, and users can now dictate print commands through the Amazon Alexa™4 and Google Assistant™4 enabled smart speaker devices. By simply using a compatible smartphone and the Canon PRINT app5, users can easily access PIXMA Cloud Link5 to print photos and documents from popular online social platforms and services, such as Facebook®, Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Drive™4 and Microsoft® OneDrive®.

All of these new PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printers support PosterArtist Lite V3.X software6. Users can easily and quickly create flyers and posters, choosing from approximately 100 templates. Users can also take their customization even further by selecting photographs and clip art from an extensive collection of available content.

Pricing and Availability

The PIXMA G3260, PIXMA G2260, and PIXMA G1220 MegaTank printers are scheduled to be available in early December for a suggested retail price of $199.99, $179.99, and $159.99, respectively*. For more information and a detailed listing of all product features, please visit usa.canon.com/megatankprinters

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

1 Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

2 Page yield of included ink bottles used for initial setup is lower than the replacement ink bottles, as a certain amount of ink is consumed to fill into the print head during setup (charging the print head initially). Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement ink bottles after initial setup. Page yield of color inks is an average yield of cyan, magenta, and yellow inks combined. Page yield varies significantly depending on content printed, ink levels maintained in all four reservoirs, and other factors. Up to 6,000 (black)/7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate using 'default printing mode' via Windows/Mac OS driver or printer copy setting, based off document pages printed.

3 IPM print speeds are based on the default speed printer driver mode using black and white and color text patterns. Print speed is measured as soon as the first page begins to feed into the printer and will vary depending on system configuration, interface, software, document complexity, print mode, types of paper used, and page coverage. See usa.canon.com/ipm for additional details.

4 Requires an active smart assistant account linked and accompanying app-enabled, the smart device and printer to be actively connected with permission to the Canon Inkjet Cloud Printing Center, and the required action(s), skill(s), or applet(s) available/enabled to the compatible printer. Voice commands can not be displayed as text on Amazon smart devices with screens.

5 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS 7.0 or later and Android mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability as your printer.

6 PosterArtist Lite software v3.X is compatible with 64/32 bit versions of Microsoft® Windows® 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 and only compatible with select Canon PIXMA (released after July 2015), MAXIFY, imagePROGRAF, and Océ printers. Minimum computer system requirements: Pentium4 2.8Ghz CPU or higher with 1GB RAM, 1024x768 pixel display, and 5GB of system hard drive space.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. iOS is a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries, and is used under license. Android, Google Assistant, Google Drive, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Microsoft, Windows and OneDrive are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies in the U.S. and other countries. Amazon and Alexa are trademarks of Amazon, Inc. or its affiliates. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product and brand names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

