iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group Announces New Partnership with Impulsify

RALEIGH, N.C., and DENVER, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group announces a new partnership with Impulsify to bring hotels innovative self-service grab-and-go retail solutions that better serve their guests.

In the current altered environment, iDEAL believes hotels are seeking new revenue-generating ideas that effectively utilize space and technology to provide guests with safe, convenient, and attractive options to eat and shop within the hotel.

Jill Dean Rigsbee & Janine Williams

According to Jill Dean Rigsbee, hospitality industry veteran and founder of iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group, "As the industry grapples with profitability and labor challenges, Impulsify can help hotels and resorts power hotel lobbies with self-service retail solutions to ease staffing issues and drive new revenue."

Impulsify brings a successful track record of providing turn-key retail solutions including technology, design services, and actionable data, making it easy for hotels to launch or improve a grab-and-go market. Impulsify's experienced team supports 1,000+ hotels and other commercial industries front to end from initial concepts to fully operating, custom grab-and-go markets.

"In a critical time when owners are laser focused on optimizing spend and increasing revenue and profitability, the partnership between iDEAL and Impulsify has never been more relevant. Excited for the opportunity to work with a fellow woman-owned company that truly cares about the industry we serve." Janine Williams, CEO Impulsify.

iDEAL provides outsourced marketing and business development services for companies eager to grow sales in the hospitality sector. iDEAL knows the key decision makers and stakeholders that consider and purchase products for all areas of a hotel or resort. Through its long-standing relationships with hotel owners and management companies, the iDEAL team presents client's innovative and unique products and services for the lodging industry to hotels and resorts throughout North and Central America and in the Caribbean.

Impulsify provides self-service retail technology, design services, and business intelligence to maximize incremental revenue opportunities in commercial real estate common areas like hotel lobbies, co-working spaces, and multi-family residential complexes. Impulsify technology and design solutions completely automate retail deployment and management to increase profitability and minimize operational impact of unattended retail stores for non-retail businesses.

