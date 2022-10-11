iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group Expands Services for Hoteliers and Suppliers

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group is expanding its services to hotel owners, management companies, and supplier companies that want to better serve hotels. Now, in addition to connecting hotels to innovative product and service providers, iDEAL is leveraging the insight and experience of its executives to provide consultative services for developing cutting-edge ways of enhancing the guest experience while generating more net operating income in common areas.

Jill Dean Rigsbee, CEO | Founder, iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group Andy Haynes, Vice President, Strategic Growth, iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group

For hoteliers, iDEAL will assess the revenue-generating potential in their lobby and other public areas to optimize profitability. "In the past, these non-room areas have been treated as conveniences for guests, but that doesn't preclude these areas from being profit centers as well," said Andy Haynes, VP of Strategic Growth. Reimagining the purpose of the lobby, F&B outlets, meeting rooms, and ballrooms can provide opportunities for linking local businesses, entertainers, and residents with guests.

iDEAL also provides hoteliers with insight into optimizing savings with group purchasing organizations (GPOs), by measuring the level of engagement with GPO suppliers and capturing all appropriate savings and rebates. In addition, iDEAL can provide hoteliers with a measurement of guest experiences using its proprietary iSPY mystery shopping service and offer solutions for improvement and revenue growth.

For suppliers, iDEAL will provide an assessment of their products' potential in the hospitality ecosystem, and the development of marketing and sales communication materials to ensure they have an opportunity to generate a strong ROI in selling to the hospitality market. iDEAL will also assist suppliers in hiring, training, and managing their own sales force so suppliers will better understand how to make their products and services more relevant to the hospitality industry and to communicate their message in a way that resonates with their target audience.

"iDEAL doesn't want to just identify problems, we want to offer solutions. With this expanded suite of services, iDEAL is committed to helping hotels achieve their maximum potential by providing access to the latest products and services available in the hospitality market," says Jill Rigsbee, CEO of iDEAL. "We're excited about the new ways that hotels can improve their financial performance."

More information can be found at www.idealhpgroup.com.

About iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group

iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group provides forward-thinking solutions for the lodging industry to support hotels and resorts throughout North and Central America and in the Caribbean.

Media Contact:

Andy Haynes

[email protected]

984-235-5855

SOURCE iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group