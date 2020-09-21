Ideal Image Announces Opening of Dublin, Ohio Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Image , America's #1 MedSpa, announces today the opening of its new Dublin, Ohio location. The second clinic to open in the Columbus area and the tenth in the state, this new facility answers the growing demand for high-quality, non-invasive aesthetic treatments that are personalized for each client. It also adds to Ideal Image's growing portfolio of more than 150+ company-owned and franchise locations throughout the United States and Canada, which have performed over 20 million non-invasive, FDA-approved procedures.

The new Dublin clinic, located in the Dublin Sawmill Shopping Center at 6347 Sawmill Road, will offer a host of procedures performed by highly-trained Medical Professionals and Skin, Face & Body Specialists, including laser hair removal, Botox®, CoolSculpting® fat reduction, Ultherapy Skin Lifting®, BroadBand Light® Therapy, and filler treatments such as Juvederm® and Kybella®.

Additionally, Ideal Image is now offering Cooltone™ by Coolsculpting® which leverages Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS technology) to strengthen the abdomen, thighs and buttocks. With an in-office, 30-minute treatment, Cooltone™ provides results after one session, equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups. Four treatments spaced over two consecutive weeks guarantees best results: a flatter stomach and toned muscles. Note results vary based on the individual's contour goals. Ideal Image recommends patients engage in Coolsculpting® as a foundational treatment prior to Cooltone™ for an even stronger fat-eliminating experience.

"We are very excited to open our 10th location in Ohio and offer even more people the opportunity to look and feel their best through safe, non-invasive aesthetic treatments," says David Prokupek, CEO of Ideal Image. "All of our practitioners put safety and quality above all else, and we are committed to helping every one of our clients achieve their desired results through a personalized approach to treatment."

That approach to safety has been at the forefront of Ideal Image's efforts, especially over the last several months. In addition to outlining safety protocols for patients , Ideal Image is taking the following steps to ensure safety during the pandemic:

Virtual consultations are available for all patients. All treatments are done safely in one of Ideal Image's 150+ clinics.

Ideal Image medical professionals undergo a health screening, along with temperature checks prior to starting their shifts.

Every medical professional follows a strict and thorough hand-washing procedure and clinic disinfectant schedule, effective against the Human Coronavirus, HIV, HBV, HCV, HSV, SARS and H1N1 as well as others.

Masks are worn by all medical experts for the entirety of their shift.

To make an appointment or learn more about Ideal Image's service offerings, please call 1.800.BE.IDEAL or visit https://www.idealimage.com/.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image , headquartered in Tampa, FL and founded in 2001, is America's #1 MedSpa. With 150+ company-owned and franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada, Ideal Image has performed 20 million+ non-invasive, FDA-approved procedures, more than any other company in the U.S. At Ideal Image, patients work with highly-trained medical professionals and skin, face and body specialists to develop personalized treatment plans which deliver natural-looking results. Treatments include laser hair removal, Botox®, CoolSculpting® fat reduction, Ultherapy Skin Lifting®, BroadBand Light® Therapy, CoolTone™ and filler treatments such as Juvederm® and Kybella®. Many treatments are offered with Lifetime Guarantee Program protection, and Ideal Image offers Ideal Financing which provides affordable payment plans. The company also accelerates its footprint growth through corporate and franchise expansion. For more information about Ideal Image, its services and franchise opportunities, visit www.idealimage.com and www.idealimagefranchise.com . You can also find us on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

