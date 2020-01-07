Ideal Image MedSpa Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue on the path of strategic growth, Ideal Image, the nation's leading MedSpa specializing in non-invasive, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, announced today that Yogi Jashnani has joined the company's executive leadership team as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

"Yogi comes to our team with extensive experience and expertise in the fields of marketing, customer centric insights, and technology solutions," said David Prokupek, CEO, Ideal Image MedSpa. "He brings invaluable insight that will accelerate our company's revenue growth and reposition the MedSpa category, making it more accessible to real people looking to achieve natural-looking results helping them look and feel their best."

Yogi combines his leadership skills with deep expertise in marketing and technology to drive accelerated revenue growth. Yogi has consistently done so at a multibillion-dollar scale in consumer-focused Fortune 500 organizations across industries. He comes to Ideal Image MedSpa from Advance Auto Parts, where he was the Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he was responsible for all aspects of marketing, marketing technology, digital product development and Advance's eCommerce P&L. Yogi also stood up a robust Artificial Intelligence practice. Prior to joining Advance, Yogi spent over a decade at Capital One. There he was responsible for Digital Marketing and Analytics for Capital One's consumer and small business credit card divisions, with a focus on lead generation, direct marketing and customer acquisition. During his time with Capital One, Yogi specialized in business strategy development and pushed industry boundaries to establish best-in-class practices in areas like customer-focused design, marketing technology, machine learning and agile methodology.

As Ideal Image's new CCO, Yogi will be responsible for transforming customer-focused touchpoints, further evolving marketing with a focus on digital, and enhancing the company's internal technological solutions. Yogi's appointment will continue to accelerate sales and profit growth, support the company's store footprint expansion, and maximize Ideal Image's digital presence.

Ideal Image continues to add tenured executive talent, as well as medical professionals, to its ranks as it transforms the MedSpa Industry. For more information about the company, visit www.IdealImage.com

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is the Nation's Leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the United States. At Ideal Image, clients work with a team of highly-trained Medical Professionals and Skin, Face & Body Specialists to develop personalized treatment plans consisting of non-surgical, gentle-touch treatments that deliver natural-looking results. From laser hair removal to Botox and facial fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, and restorative services for skin and face health, Ideal Image uses the most advanced technology and services to provide long-lasting, natural results that help people look and feel their best. Ideal Image has 140 company-owned and franchise locations throughout the United States and Canada. Ideal Image is accelerating its footprint growth with a balance between corporate and franchise expansion plans. For more information about Ideal Image, its services, and franchise opportunities, visit www.idealimage.com and www.idealimagefranchise.com.

