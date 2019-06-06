Ideal Image MedSpa Announces New President of Field Operations, Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its accelerated growth momentum, Ideal Image MedSpa, the nation's leading MedSpa concept specializing in non-invasive skin, face, and body treatments, today announced that Ryan Berk and Adam Greenberg have joined the company's executive leadership team as the new President of Field Operations and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) respectively, effective immediately.

"Ryan and Adam bring invaluable experience and insight to our team at a time of incredible growth," said David Prokupek, CEO, Ideal Image MedSpa. "2018 was a record year for us and we have aggressive plans to grow Ideal Image over the next several years by expanding our services and treatment offerings, adding more corporate and franchise locations, and transforming the MedSpa category to make it more accessible than ever to consumers who want to look and feel their best naturally."

Berk, Ideal Image MedSpa's new President of Field Operations, was most recently the Senior Vice President, Club Business Operations at Life Time Fitness. As President of Field Operations, Berk will be responsible for all operations nationally, scaling and growing the company, and providing strategic direction on expansion efforts.

Greenberg, Ideal Image MedSpa's new CFO, comes to Ideal Image from Weight Watchers International, where he was the Senior Vice President, Head of US Finance and North America Supply Chain. As CFO, Greenberg is tasked with managing finances at Ideal Image, including economic strategy and forecasting.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is the nation's leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the United States. At Ideal Image, clients work with a team of highly-trained medical professionals and Skin, Face & Body Specialists to develop personalized treatment plans consisting of FDA-approved, non-surgical, gentle-touch procedures that deliver natural looking results. From laser hair removal to Botox and facial fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, and restorative services for skin and face health, Ideal Image uses the most advanced technology and services to provide long-lasting, natural results that help people look and feel their best. Ideal Image has 140 company-owned and franchise locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about Ideal Image and its services, visit www.IdealImage.com.

