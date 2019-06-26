Ideal Image MedSpa Expands National Franchise Program

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Image MedSpa, the nation's leading MedSpa concept specializing in non-invasive skin, face, and body treatments, announced today the expansion of the company's franchising opportunities and a new franchise leadership team, effective immediately.

"This is a great opportunity for successful entrepreneurs who are looking to be part of the quickly growing aesthetics industry and build a tremendous business helping consumers look and feel their best naturally," said David Prokupek, CEO, Ideal Image MedSpa. "As the nation's largest MedSpa concept, with more than 140 successful locations in the USA and Canada, we are excited to offer franchise opportunities to highly successful franchise operators."

Ideal Image MedSpa is accelerating its footprint growth with a balance between corporate and franchise expansion plans. In 2018, the company added six new corporate and two new franchise locations and are on target to accelerate that growth in 2019 and beyond.

Additionally, industry veterans Michael Casey and Tom Petska have joined the Ideal Image MedSpa executive team as Chief Development Officer and Vice President, Franchise Sales, respectively, to help spearhead the franchise program and corporate expansion.

"We believe there are many untapped markets across the country and as the industry leader in all major MedSpa categories, including laser hair removal, Allergan products like Botox, Juvederm, and CoolSculpting, anti-aging, and skin rejuvenation, now is the perfect time to become a part of the Ideal Image brand," said Michael Casey, Chief Development Officer, Ideal Image MedSpa.

Franchisees will be offered a comprehensive support package to open their Ideal Image MedSpa, including site-selection and market analysis, assistance with clinic design, marketing programs with advertising templates, social media, SEO, newsletters, a toll-free call center, training for staff members, and ongoing operational support.

"Given our unique medical-driven business model, Ideal Image MedSpa has a turn-key package for franchisees, including a national sales center with expert Skin, Face, and Body Specialists to help our franchise partners maximize their business," explained Tom Petska, Vice President, Franchise Sales, Ideal Image MedSpa. "We are committed to helping our franchisees build powerful businesses and having a built-in sales force that understands all of our FDA-cleared procedures and advanced technology, payment plans, and more allows franchisees to focus on other areas of the business."

Each Ideal Image MedSpa location has a team of highly-trained medical professionals and Skin, Face & Body Specialists that help clients get the natural results they want to look and feel their best with a personalized treatment plan. For more information about Ideal Image and its franchise opportunities, visit www.IdealImageFranchise.com and www.IdealImage.com.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is the nation's leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the United States. At Ideal Image, clients work with a team of highly-trained medical professionals and Skin, Face & Body Specialists to develop personalized treatment plans consisting of FDA-approved, non-surgical, gentle-touch procedures that deliver natural looking results. From laser hair removal to Botox and facial fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, and restorative services for skin and face health, Ideal Image uses the most advanced technology and services to provide long-lasting, natural results that help people look and feel their best. Ideal Image has 140 company-owned and franchise locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information about Ideal Image and its services, visit www.IdealImage.com.

