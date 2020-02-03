Ideal Image MedSpa Now Offers Non-Invasive Body Toning Treatment: CoolTone™

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Image MedSpa, the nation's leading MedSpa specializing in non-surgical aesthetic treatments, launched CoolTone, the latest innovation in body shaping technology. The FDA-cleared treatment selectively targets muscle groups to stimulate key muscles helping to give clients a flatter stomach. One non-surgical, 30-minute session is equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups and requires no recovery time. After one single session, clients can begin to notice a more toned appearance.

"CoolTone is a great solution for those who a lead busy lifestyle and can't get the body toning results they desire. Whether they want to target problem areas of the stomach, buttocks or thighs, our highly trained Body Specialists work with our clients to help them achieve the personalized results they want," said David Prokupek, CEO, Ideal Image. "Investing in the latest body shaping technology, like CoolTone, is a true testament to our mission of helping our clients look and feel their best through non-invasive procedures."

Ideal Image also offers CoolSculpting®, a solution to help reduce unwanted body fat in certain areas of the body. Clients at Ideal Image can pair the fat reduction of CoolScultping with the muscle toning of CoolTone. Both procedures are FDA-cleared, non-invasive, clinically proven, and provide healthy-looking results.

"Getting a firm, toned body can often be a multi-step process," said Dr. John Coleman, a supervising physician at Ideal Image. "Along with a healthy diet and exercise, the quick, safe, and effective treatments available at Ideal Image can help clients lose unwanted fat and tone muscle."

CoolTone and CoolSculpting treatments are all offered with Ideal Image's Lifetime Guarantee Program. CoolTone has launched at 32 participating Ideal Image locations, including clinics in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Washington. For more information about Ideal Image and the locations offering CoolTone, visit http://www.idealimage.com/services/cooltone.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is the Nation's Leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the United States. At Ideal Image, clients work with a team of highly-trained Medical Professionals and Skin, Face & Body Specialists to develop personalized treatment plans consisting of non-surgical, gentle-touch treatments that deliver natural-looking results. From laser hair removal to Botox and facial fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, and restorative services for skin and face health, Ideal Image uses the most advanced technology and services to provide long-lasting, natural results that help people look and feel their best. Ideal Image has over 160 company-owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Ideal Image is accelerating its footprint growth with a balance between corporate and franchise expansion plans. For more information about Ideal Image, its services, and franchise opportunities, visit www.idealimage.com and www.idealimagefranchise.com.

