Ideal Image MedSpa Raises Awareness for PCOS

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Image MedSpa, the nation's leading Skin, Face & Body MedSpa, is pleased to announce its support for PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association and PCOS Awareness Month throughout September.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects up to 15 percent of women throughout the United States. Dubbed the "silent epidemic," PCOS can lead to a lifetime of complications including anxiety, infertility, depression, obesity, cancer, and other life-threatening conditions. The most common signs and symptoms of PCOS are small ovarian cysts, insulin resistance, thinning hair, acne, and excessive hair growth on the face or chest.

"We're excited to support PCOS Challenge through a donation to the organization and its PCOS Confidence Grant," said David Prokupek, CEO, Ideal Image MedSpa. "At Ideal Image we know the importance of building confidence from the inside out, so this was a natural partnership. We're committed to raising awareness of PCOS to help those who are affected feel empowered."

September is PCOS Awareness Month. The PCOS Challenge Confidence Grant helps women who are struggling with hair and skin issues as a result of the syndrome. The grant assists with costs associated with dermatology treatments, laser hair removal or electrolysis. It is awarded twice per year by PCOS Challenge.

"Polycystic Ovary Syndrome impacts a significant portion of the female population and countless others, including family members. PCOS, nicknamed the 'thief of womanhood' due to hirsutism, infertility and other symptoms, affects body image, self-esteem, mental health, as well as physical health," said Sasha Ottey, Founder and Executive Director of PCOS Challenge. "For years, many patients have been suffering in silence. When companies like Ideal Image take a leadership role in supporting the PCOS community and bringing awareness to our cause, it brings hope to many who otherwise feel unheard. We are grateful to Ideal Image for their support and for participating in PCOS Awareness Month at their locations all around the country."

In addition to its support of the PCOS Challenge Confidence Grant, Ideal Image is sponsoring an educational campaign to educate customers on PCOS. The campaign will focus on tips to managing your PCOS and FAQs. The multi-platform campaign will feature a Facebook Live panel discussion with an Ideal Image Physician Medical Director, a Nurse Practitioner, and a client diagnosed with PCOS.

For more information on Ideal Image and how they help women with PCOS get rid of unwanted hair, please visit www.idealimage.com/pcos/.

