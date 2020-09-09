Ideal Image Offers CoolTone™ by CoolSculpting® Nationwide

With an in-office, 30-minute treatment, CoolTone™ provides results after one session, equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups. Four treatments spaced over two consecutive weeks guarantees best results: a flatter stomach and toned muscles. Note results vary based on the individual's goals. Ideal Image recommends patients engage in Coolsculpting® as a foundational treatment prior to CoolTone™ for an even better muscle-toning, fat-eliminating experience.

Ideal Image is also offering CoolTone™ at up to a 50% discount through September. Given all treatments are customized per patient, interested consumers can schedule a free virtual consultation to plan their treatment and determine exact pricing at www.IdealImage.com .

As a result of COVID-19, Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek quickly pivoted the business to accommodate virtual appointments while also staying abreast of new treatments. "At Ideal Image we believe confidence is key to being your best self. To this end, we equip our patients with non-invasive aesthetic services to offer real people real results. By adding CoolTone™ to our service menu, we further our position as America's #1 MedSpa, providing treatments which are accessibility, affordable and safe," says Prokupek.

In addition to outlining safety protocols for patients , Ideal Image is taking the following steps to ensure safety during this time:

Virtual consultations are available for all patients. All treatments are done safely in one of Ideal Image's 150+ clinics.

Ideal Image medical professionals undergo a health screening, along with temperature checks prior to starting their shifts.

Every medical professional follows a strict and thorough hand-washing procedure and clinic disinfectant schedule, effective against the Human Coronavirus, HIV, HBV, HCV, HSV, SARS and H1N1 as well as others.

Masks are worn by all medical experts for the entirety of their shift.

Additionally, medical professionals and technicians interested in a career with Ideal Image can apply here to request information about Ideal Image's state-of-the-art Cosmetic Institute, where licensed medical and nursing professionals receive rigorous training in the most up-to-date and effective protocols.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image , headquartered in Tampa, FL and founded in 2001, is America's #1 MedSpa. With 150+ company-owned and franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada, Ideal Image has performed 20 million+ non-invasive, FDA-approved procedures, more than any other company in the U.S. At Ideal Image, patients work with highly-trained medical professionals and skin, face and body specialists to develop personalized treatment plans which deliver natural-looking results. Treatments include laser hair removal, Botox®, CoolSculpting® fat reduction, Ultherapy Skin Lifting®, BroadBand Light® Therapy, CoolTone™ and filler treatments such as Juvederm® and Kybella®. Many treatments are offered with Lifetime Guarantee Program protection, and Ideal Image offers Ideal Financing which provides affordable payment plans. The company also accelerates its footprint growth through corporate and franchise expansion. For more information about Ideal Image, its services and franchise opportunities, visit www.idealimage.com and www.idealimagefranchise.com . You can also find us on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

