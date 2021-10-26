Ideal Industries Inc. Announces The Ideal Elite Trades Championship Series With Television Special, Road To Nationals Show On Fox Sports 2

SYCAMORE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., a family business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, and Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, today announced that the IDEAL Elite Trades Championship Series: Road to Nationals preview show will air on Fox Sports 2 on Saturday, October 30th at 8 p.m. EDT. Celebrating America's hardworking tradesmen and women as unsung heroes who power our world, the series seeks to identify who can perform best under pressure and honor the trades industry. Host Chip Wade will provide a sneak peek at the coast-to-coast qualifying competitions for the first-ever Auto Tech National Championships and look back on winners of past IDEAL Electricians National Championships from 2016 through 2020.

"Through the IDEAL Elite Trades Championship Series, we're thrilled showcase the skills of our tradesmen and women through our two competitions," said Doug Sanford, Senior Vice President of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. "IDEAL is proud to be at the forefront of supporting career choices in the trades industry, as jobs are in high demand. Skilled workers are retiring sooner and through IDEAL INDUSTRIES national championship programs we're hoping to raise awareness of the trades and highlight skills across the industry to attract more great talent to the field." The IDEAL Elite Trades Championship Series: Road to Nationals show serves as the kick-off programming of the first of its kind multi-trade professional competitions. IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. believes in the importance of showcasing the stories of tradesmen and women, the dedicated industry that they chose, and the journey to qualify for the championship.

ABOUT THE IDEAL ELECTRICIAN'S NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The IDEAL Electrician's National Championship was created in 2016 to showcase the abilities of electrical student/apprentices and professional from across the country. The program has year-round online digital and in-person qualifying events. Since 2016, the IDEAL National Championship has seen over 150,000 electricians participate in qualifying events to compete as an individual or in the teams competition for $600,000 in cash and prizes at stake. The IDEAL National Championship will be December 15 – 17, in Nashville, TN. Sponsors supporting the IDEAL Electrical National Championship program and trades initiatives include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading Company, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Lucas Oil, and ServiceTitan.

For more information and to register to compete, visit www.idealind.com

ABOUT THE U.S. AUTO TECH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The competition was created this year to celebrate and showcase the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country. The program centers around a one-of-a-kind competition series, including three months of online and live in-person qualifying challenges across the country to find the best 64 professional (32) and student (32) auto technicians, and brings them together for a national championship event scheduled to take place December 13-14, 2021, in Nashville, TN. From the finalists, three professional and three student winners will be crowned first, second, and third prize winners, and will divvy up $200,000 in cash and prizes. Sponsors supporting the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship program and trades initiatives include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading Company, Garage Gurus, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Lucas Oil, ServiceTitan and the University of Northwestern Ohio.

For more information and to register to compete, visit www.usatnc.com

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 104-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.

