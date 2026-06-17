Standout employment satisfaction scores led to the company's third recertification as a Most Loved Workplace.

SYCAMORE, Ill., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL Industries, Inc., a global leader in designing and manufacturing superior power management solutions, is proud to rank #4 on Best Practice Institute's 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. IDEAL Industries was recertified for the third year in a row, earning top honors among the world's most reputable and innovative companies.

In 2026, IDEAL® was recognized as a Most Loved Workplace in eight key categories:

IDEAL Industries, Inc. Earns No. 4 on the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® List

Career Advancement

Wellbeing

Young Professionals

Parents & Caregivers

Women

LGBTQ+

Veterans

Most Loved in Your Industry

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as the world's number four most loved workplace," said Chris Baldwin, CEO of IDEAL Industries. "It's especially meaningful to be honored for the third consecutive year. It validates that our efforts to create a workplace where people feel consistently valued, supported, and respected are appreciated."

Most Loved Workplaces® certifications recognize organizations that offer high satisfaction rates among employees and favorable company cultures, including competitive pay and benefits. Most Loved Workplaces® encourage workers at every level to be innovative, collaborate with their colleagues, and productively achieve goals. IDEAL Industries was previously recognized in America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list in 2025 and the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list in 2024.

Why IDEAL Industries was Recognized on the Global Top 100 List

IDEAL is proud to continue its legacy of standout employee satisfaction with recertification in 2026 and placement as No. 4 on the global list. In a companywide survey with an 82% participation rate, employees of IDEAL Industries complimented the welcoming culture and rewarding benefits that led to the company's placement. Employees highlighted the organization's inclusive environment, learning and development opportunities (including paid time off for community service), adaptable work options, and mental and physical well-being programs.

"The recognition reflects a company that truly cares about its employees and helps them thrive both professionally and personally," said Michele Miller, Chief Human Resources Officer. "At IDEAL, our shared values of kindness, respect, sustainability, integrity, and accountability shape how we work and interact every day."

IDEAL Industries, Inc.is a trusted family-owned business committed to advancing modern power management solutions. Focused on improving lives by Building an IDEAL World™, the company prides itself on its strong relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders. Its portfolio of businesses includes industry-leading brands such as IDEAL Electrical™, Anderson Power®, and Enatel®.

For more information on IDEAL Industries, Inc., visit https://www.idealindustries.com/us/en.html

To see the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®, visit: https://bestpracticeinstitute.org/most-loved-workplaces

Most Loved Workplaces® is a registered trademark of the Best Practice Institute, Inc., of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About IDEAL Industries Inc.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting, and infrastructure industries. The 110-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019). To learn more about certifying your company, visit https://certcheck.mostlovedworkplace.com/.

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

IDEAL Electrical™

IDEAL Electrical is a global leader in manufacturing tools and supplies for professional electricians. Trusted for its high-quality wire connectors, electrical installation products, and test and measurement equipment, IDEAL has supported the industry's most critical work for more than 100 years—from Arctic research missions and the moon landing to iconic buildings and everyday residential and commercial construction around the world. IDEAL is dedicated to advancing the craft for electrical contractors and electricians everywhere.

Enatel®

Enatel powers innovation worldwide through cutting-edge battery charging technology, delivering unmatched battery charging performance. Headquartered in New Zealand, Enatel designs and manufactures advanced charging solutions for material handling equipment, ground support equipment, automated guided vehicles, and other off-highway vehicles.

Anderson Power®

Anderson Power is an international leader in high-powered, interconnect solutions. With a long-standing reputation for reliable and rugged power connectivity, we offer innovative, state-of-the-art electrical connector solutions. Our components are specified into designs around the world across many markets including: Datacenters, Lawn & Garden Equipment, Material Handling, Ground Support Equipment, Construction, Agriculture and Commercial Industries.

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Liebling

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SOURCE IDEAL Industries Inc.