/C O R R E C T I O N -- IDEAL Industries Inc./

In the news release, IDEAL Electrical Announces $1 Million Donation and Partnership with Habitat for Humanity, issued 07-Apr-2026 by IDEAL Industries Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

IDEAL Electrical Announces $1 Million Donation and Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

The three-year partnership will focus on expanding affordable housing and supporting community impact initiatives globally

SYCAMORE, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL Electrical™ (IDEAL), a leading manufacturer of wire connectors, wire installation products and test and measurement equipment for professional electricians, announces a three-year partnership and a $1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit housing organization, to support worldwide affordable housing efforts and community impact initiatives.

IDEAL Connections serves the electrical industry by connecting electrical apprentices and pros with in-depth training and resources to advance their skills and encourage others to join the trade. (PRNewsfoto/IDEAL Industries Inc.) IDEAL Connections represents the company's commitment to building an ideal world™. (PRNewsfoto/IDEAL Industries Inc.)

The partnership, launched through IDEAL's engagement platform, IDEAL Connections, represents the company's commitment to building an ideal world™. By working with a trusted organization like Habitat for Humanity that works with people to build more prosperous and vibrant communities, IDEAL is helping electricians use their skills to make a real difference in the communities they serve.

"Safe, affordable housing is a challenge faced by communities around the world. As a brand serving the construction industry, we believe we have a responsibility to be part of the solution," said Nicole Juday Rhoads, executive director and board chair of the IDEAL Industries Foundation. "Through this partnership, we are building on our legacy of creating strong connections — not only through the products we make, but through the relationships we build with electricians, partners and communities — to create meaningful, long-term impact globally."

In 2026, IDEAL Electrical will support four global Habitat for Humanity activations across Greater Chicago, Greater Toronto, the United Kingdom and Los Angeles/Southern California. These efforts will bring together IDEAL employees, electricians & apprentices, industry partners and electrical influencers to contribute 500+ volunteer hours, $100K in materials and invaluable electrical skills to create safe, reliable, affordable homes and community facilities.

"IDEAL Electrical understands that transforming communities goes beyond a one-time donation. Their commitment to a multi-year partnership and support on build sites reflects a shared belief that creating stronger communities requires relationships and a personal investment in the change," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "Together, we're working to spread awareness of Habitat's broader mission and commitment to building homes, communities and hope around the world."

IDEAL's partnership with Habitat for Humanity expands on its growing investment in community-based volunteerism. In 2025, IDEAL partnered with Rebuilding Together to provide crucial electrical upgrades for transitional shelters and youth clubs across Greater Chicago, donating $150,000 and impacting ~2,500 low-income students. IDEAL plans to continue its partnership with Rebuilding Together in 2026, supporting two projects in Baltimore and New Orleans.

"I was thrilled to be invited by IDEAL to volunteer at a Rebuilding Together activation. It was a privilege to rebuild spaces for Chicagoland students and share the work with my online platform to encourage other electricians to use their skills and give back to their local community," said Andrea O'Connell, Journeyman Electrician from Tampa, Florida and IDEAL influencer ambassador.

In addition to the community impact initiatives, IDEAL Connections also serves the electrical industry by connecting electrical apprentices and pros with in-depth training and resources to advance their skills and encourage others to join the trade. To learn more about IDEAL Connections, IDEAL Electrical's community impact efforts, and how to get involved, visit idealind.com/us/en/ideal-connections.html

IDEAL Electrical

IDEAL Electrical is a global leader in manufacturing tools and supplies for professional electricians. Trusted for its high-quality wire connectors, electrical installation products, and test and measurement equipment, IDEAL has supported the industry's most critical work for more than 100 years—from Arctic research missions and the moon landing to iconic buildings and everyday residential and commercial construction around the world. IDEAL is dedicated to advancing the craft for electrical contractors and electricians everywhere.

IDEAL Connections is IDEAL Electrical's global engagement platform designed to strengthen relationships with professional electricians and apprentices while delivering measurable community impact through partnerships. Connections fosters meaningful relationships with IDEAL's customers and community, inspired by the founder's long-standing company mission to create "IDEAL" relationships with the electrician community it's served for over 100 years.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

Media Contacts:

IDEAL Electrical

Ava Huelskamp

[email protected]

IDEAL Electrical

Kaitlin Liebling

[email protected]

Habitat for Humanity

Mackenzie Miotke

[email protected]

Correction: An update has been made to the 7th paragraph.

SOURCE IDEAL Industries Inc.