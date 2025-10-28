IDEAL Industries, Inc. Welcomes New CEO Chris Baldwin

As CEO Steve Henn retires, IDEAL celebrates Steve's accomplishments and announces the appointment of Board of Directors member Chris Baldwin as the company's next Chief Executive Officer.

SYCAMORE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL Industries, Inc., a global leader in designing and manufacturing superior solutions for managing efficient power and electrical distribution, is well-positioned to continue its successful market expansion as it undertakes a planned CEO transition. Following record-breaking operational years in 2022 through 2025, IDEAL celebrates the accomplishments of retiring CEO Steve Henn and announces the appointment of Chris Baldwin as the company's next Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned senior executive and member of the IDEAL Industries Board of Directors, Chris brings a wealth of leadership experience across multi-billion-dollar public corporations and family-owned, privately held businesses.

Incoming CEO Chris Baldwin (left) pictured next to outgoing CEO Steve Henn (right). IDEAL announces the appointment of Board of Directors member Chris Baldwin as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Chris Baldwin joined IDEAL Industries, Inc. as CEO in October 2025. Chris will work alongside Steve in the coming months to ensure a smooth leadership change as part of the intentional governance and thoughtful strategic planning behind the transition. Steve is set to retire at the end of 2025.

"Steve set the foundation for long-term success through his six-year tenure of clarifying our enterprise focus and growing the core businesses. Now, Chris is poised to lead IDEAL into its next chapter of strategic global growth," said Meghan Juday, Chairman of the Board.

Welcoming Chris Baldwin as the Next CEO

Chris joins IDEAL with a distinguished career that reflects comprehensive business leadership experience and a proven ability to drive global growth. His expertise – namely in sales/distribution, product development, finance, manufacturing & supply chain, mergers/acquisitions, and more – positions him to lead IDEAL with a clear vision for innovation, operational excellence, and long-term global expansion.

Before joining IDEAL, Chris built a track record of success as an executive leader of large divisional businesses. He served as the COO and President of Knoll, then transitioned to become the Group President of MillerKnoll after navigating the multi-billion-dollar merger of Knoll and Herman Miller. During his tenure at one of the largest and most influential furniture design companies in the world, Chris contributed to record operational performance for MillerKnoll's International Contract segment as well as other accomplishments. His prior experience includes overseeing thousands of employees during several enterprise-wide leadership roles including President, Kitchen & Bath Americas and President, Global Faucets at Kohler Company, as well as holding leadership positions at Siemens, Eaton, and more.

Since joining the IDEAL Industries Board of Directors in 2016, Chris has played a key role in recruiting new board members and mentoring aspiring family directors for service on the board. He was also instrumental in the recruitment and hiring of Steve Henn for the CEO position in 2019.

"It's an honor to accept the baton from Steve and lead IDEAL Industries into the future," said Chris Baldwin. "My goal is to build on Steve's strategy to strengthen our global presence, while continuing to promote and cherish the values and culture that make IDEAL truly exceptional."

Celebrating the Accomplishments of CEO Steve Henn

As Chris steps into his new leadership role, IDEAL also recognizes and celebrates the remarkable impact of outgoing CEO Steve Henn. Steve is retiring after six successful years at the helm. His leadership guided IDEAL Industries through strategic divestitures and acquisitions that strengthened the company's focus on its core business, outpaced industry growth, and set the foundation for success. He also renewed the company's commitment to product innovation, with many of the latest products earning widespread industry award recognition.

Steve's leadership has been recognized both by IDEAL Industries employees and independent organizations. His accolades include an appearance on Family Business Magazine's "CEOs to Watch" list in 2023 as well as the recognition of IDEAL as a Most Loved Workplace for CEO by Best Practice Institute in 2025 following strong employee engagement survey results.

Looking Toward a Future of Growth

Under Chris' direction, IDEAL Industries, Inc. is well-prepared for future growth and the continuation of a workplace culture defined by collaboration, innovation, and the IDEAL values of integrity, kindness, accountability, sustainability, and respect. Chris plans to expand the business divisions' global reach across key markets to take IDEAL into its next chapter.

"After many years working together on the Board of Directors, I have witnessed firsthand Chris' sharp business acumen, thoughtful insights, and strategic mindset," said Meghan Juday. "The entire Board extends its sincere gratitude to Steve for his exceptional success as CEO and warmly welcomes Chris as he leads the company toward values-driven, strategic global growth."

About IDEAL Industries Inc.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior solutions for managing efficient power and electrical distribution. The 109-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership.

