IDEAL Industries, Inc. Honored as Newsweek Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplace®

SYCAMORE, Ill., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL Industries, Inc., a global leader in designing and manufacturing superior products for electrical and power industries, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® for 2024. The company ranked 100th on the list, which features some of the world's most reputable and innovative companies.

The Newsweek Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is based on the Best Practice Institute, Inc. (BPI) proprietary Love of Workplace Index™ analysis. The companies that score highest on this index are recognized as Most Loved Workplaces® and have a chance to be featured on the Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. The ranking process is rigorous, combining multiple sources of information:

Employee-submitted Love of Workplace Index™ survey

External public online ratings (Glassdoor, Indeed, Google, etc.)

Direct interviews with and responses from company officials

In-depth third-party evaluations on company culture.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces," said Steve Henn, Chairman and CEO of IDEAL Industries, Inc. "This honor reflects the healthy culture we have built at IDEAL, which is led by our fantastic employees, the heart and soul of our company. We strive to create a work environment that supports their personal and professional growth, while also making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Most Loved Workplace® Distinctions

One of the criteria for being a Newsweek Global Top 100 Workplace is to be a Most Loved Workplace®, which means that the company has a culture that inspires and motivates its employees. A Most Loved Workplace® is not only about offering competitive compensation and benefits, but also about creating a sense of belonging, recognition, and value for each employee. A Most Loved Workplace® encourages employees to share their ideas, pursue their passions, and achieve their goals. Employees who love their workplaces are more engaged, productive, and loyal, and they contribute to the company's success and innovation.

As part of the ranking, IDEAL Industries, Inc. was also honored as a Most Loved Workplace® in four categories: career advancement, parents, young professionals, and the LGBTQ+ community. These categories reflect the company's commitment to fostering a culture that values belonging, diversity, inclusion, and empowerment for all its employees.

Employees noted some of the positive cultural benefits that led to the Most Loved Workplace® distinction include flexible (hybrid/remote) work options, inclusion efforts, learning and development opportunities, community service, paid time off, and well-being programs.

IDEAL Industries, Inc. is a family-owned business that has been operating for more than a century. The company prides itself on its long history of innovation and excellence, as well as its strong relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders.

IDEAL Industries, Inc. offers a wide range of products and solutions for the electrical, data communications, industrial, aerospace, and construction markets. Some of its well-known brands include IDEAL Electrical™, Anderson Power™, and Enatel.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for electrical and power industries. The 108-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners, and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership.

For more information, visit: https://www.idealindustries.com/

