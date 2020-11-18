IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. Hosts National Electricians Competition on ESPN2

"While the country is facing an expected shortage of over a million trade workers in the next decade, we are seeing a growing interest from Americans in joining the trades as the country comes together to rebuild our economy," said Doug Sanford, Senior Vice President of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. "Trade workers are the essential, often unsung heroes who power our world. This competition celebrates the talent in our industry while also giving these professionals a platform to show off their skills and reward them for their hard work and dedication."

In past years, the competition encompassed more than one thousand qualifying rounds with more than 60,000 contestants. The 2020 championship was forced to be re-imagined due to COVID-19 with a modified special event held in Chicago earlier this year that will culminate in a televised invitational this coming Sunday on ESPN2. Chip Wade, contractor extraordinaire on HGTV's Curb Appeal, serves as the host alongside ESPN commentator Jason Benetti and industry expert Scott Caron, former master electrician on This Old House. Together, they will lead participants through various challenges that demonstrate both problem-solving and physical skills across key categories: workmanship, safety, efficiency and teamwork.

"It's been exciting to see a 'sportification' of the trades with this competition," said Chip Wade. "Similar to Michelin star-rated chef's, these are electrician elites who should be recognized for their craft and it's also just really fun to watch these competitors tackle some pretty impressive projects."

HOW IT WORKS

The 2020 IDEAL National Championship Invitational assembled six of the nation's top professional and student apprentice electricians for this special, televised invitational. The participants will be paired up into three teams and will compete in four challenges, including a conduit door trace and cut, overhead service challenge, rough-in remodel and a wiring door code challenge.

The winning team will bypass the usual rigorous qualification process and earn a free, golden ticket to the IDEAL 2021 National Championship in Nashville and a chance to win their share of over $600,000 in prize money, tools, gear and clothing. Official sponsors of the 2020 IDEAL National Championship and Invitational competition include Rocket Mortgage, Duluth Trading, Little Giant and Discount Tire. The special will air on Sunday, November 22, 2020 on ESPN2 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

"This was the ultimate skills competition and I was honored to be part of it," said professional competitor, Kristen Clayton of San Francisco, CA. "My strategy was to approach this competition like it was any other work day. I knew I had to work hard, get the job done and get it done right."

STAY WIRED TO WIN

In addition to the IDEAL National Championship and Invitational, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. hosted a " Stay Wired to Win" digital series to further support electrical trades during the challenging COVID-19 times. From wiring outlets with maximum efficiency to brushing up on code knowledge, these online challenges were designed to keep electrical skills top notch and the competitive spark going heading into the 2021 IDEAL National Championship.

"Our goal is to help those who keep the lights on and the world humming, while also growing mainstream interest in their craft," concluded Carmen Cardillo, General Manager, IDEAL Electrical. "We will continue to do what we can to honor, support and connect with the electrical trade through special televised invitationals, innovative digital competitions and our annual IDEAL National Championship."

For more information, visit https://www.idealnationals.com and https://www.idealindustries.com.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 104-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.

