Reflecting the company's vision for the future, the IDEAL Industries visual identity refresh delivers a more consistent global experience.

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SYCAMORE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As IDEAL Industries continues to expand its portfolio of electrification and power management businesses, the enterprise is taking the next step in its evolution with a unified corporate identity designed to create a more consistent global experience for customers, employees, and partners. The refresh includes a new logo, color palette, and website that reflect the company's future-focused vision.

IDEAL Industries Strengthens Global Enterprise with Unified Corporate Brand Identity

"We're a 110-year-old company that's at the forefront of modern industries like equipment electrification and data centers," said Chris Baldwin, CEO of IDEAL Industries. "As the industries we serve continue to evolve, we're creating a unified enterprise identity that better reflects who we are today and positions IDEAL Industries for its next century of innovation."

Why IDEAL Industries is Refreshing Their Visual Identity

As the enterprise of Anderson Power®, Enatel®, and IDEAL Electrical™, IDEAL Industries saw an opportunity to better define its enterprise-level role and bring greater clarity to how its visual identity shows up in the market. The refresh creates a more unified and recognizable enterprise identity for customers and employees.

"We're refreshing our visual identity to reflect that we're a future-focused enterprise creating next-generation solutions," said Pam McMeen, Chief Marketing Officer of IDEAL Industries. "Our new visual identity showcases the strength of our capabilities, our people, and our mission to power the world's electrified future."

What's Changing with the Visual Identity Refresh

IDEAL Industries is updating their visual identity to one that is technical, modern, and connected. Alongside the visual identity refresh, the company also launched a new website reflecting the future-focused vision for the portfolio.

The visuals help build identity recognition while maintaining a clean and cohesive aesthetic. They also reflect the IDEAL Industries values surrounding the importance of connection. For example, the new interconnected pattern present in IDEAL graphics echo the structure of electrical connections as well as the human network that makes it possible.

For more information on IDEAL Industries and to view the new website, visit https://www.idealindustries.com/.

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About IDEAL Industries

IDEAL Industries™ is a global and diversified company advancing electrification and power management solutions. Since 1916, we have built a legacy of trust through strong relationships, a focus on community, and a commitment to innovation. Our portfolio includes Anderson Power®, Enatel®, and IDEAL Electrical™. Under multi-generational family ownership, IDEAL Industries continues to invest in the technologies and people shaping an electrified future with the purpose of Building an IDEAL World™.

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Kaitlin Liebling

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SOURCE IDEAL Industries Inc.